Announcing the 2021 .eu Web Awards Winners!

The highly anticipated 2021 .eu Web Awards Gala event took place in Taormina, Italy where the finest .eu websites were recognised.

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last night the 2021 .eu Web Awards ended in epic fashion at the Teatro Antico in Taormina, Italy. Hosted by EURid, the .eu Web Awards are a competition for the best .eu, .ею and .ευ websites. After last year’s virtual only event, we were pleased to once again celebrate the finalists and winners in person. View the hybrid event here.

Hosted by Sally Bundock, esteemed journalist for BBC world news, the gala night brought us sincere joy reflected by the winners, combined with amazing performances by featured artists like THePETEBOX, Women Orchestra, MM Dance Company, Compagnia Joculares and the GAP’s Orchestra. The magical event ended with fireworks.

“Being able to see real faces and raw emotion conveyed by the guests again made the night unforgettable” noted Giovanni Seppia, EURid’s External Relations Manager. “This is what the Web Awards is all about, bringing together people from various industries and backgrounds and honouring them for having chosen a .eu for their online presence.”

Please meet the seven winners of this year’s .eu Web Awards competition:

The Leaders category: sokol.eu

The Rising Stars category: pintrip.eu

The Laurels category: federica.eu

The Better World category: h2020-demeter.eu

The House of .eu category: hownormalami.eu

The Best of .ею or .ευ: солети.ею

Special Commendation was presented to:

Congratulations to all the fantastic winners and their registrars!

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .ею and .ευ top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

