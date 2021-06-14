Home Business Wire  Announcing the 2021 Eddies Finalists
Business Wire

 Announcing the 2021 Eddies Finalists

di Business Wire

LINCOLN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Massachusetts Innovation Network is delighted to announce the 24 finalists of The Eddies (formerly New England Innovation Awards), the oldest and longest-running innovation competition in New England. The awards recognize, support and publicize ground-breaking solutions and pioneering advancements, that revolutionize and shape tomorrow’s economies. For the past 36 years, the Awards have helped catapult start-ups and young companies to national and international success (Genzyme, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Insulet, zipcar, iRobot, KRONOS, MassChallenge, Vistaprint, Cambridge Nanotech and Staples).

Twenty nine independent judges comprised of innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals, academics and business leaders undertook the challenging task of assessing the innovation entries and selecting the finalists, out of highly qualified pool of 119 applicants, representing 5 New England states (Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire). The top-three scoring innovators in each category were chosen to move on to The Eddies Innovation Showcase, the final and live phase of the competition; they will exhibit their innovations, deliver a final 3-minute pitch, and answer questions about their technologies on Wednesday, October 6th at 5 pm.

And, the finalists are…

CleanTech

Adaviv (Somerville, MA)

Evergreens (Cambridge, MA)

HeilaTechnologies (Somerville, MA)

 

Healthy Living

LivOnyx (Lowell, MA)

PlenOptika (Cambridge, MA)

Xander Tech (Somerville, MA)

 

Life Sciences – Biotech

Ichosia Biotechnology (Worcester, MA)

STIMIT Therapeutics (Boston, MA)

 

Life Sciences – Medical Devices

Cerevasc (Auburndale, MA)

Dynocardia (Cambridge, MA)

Podimetrics (Somerville, MA)

Renovia (Boston, MA)

 

Minority-Owned

EVSPS (Dalton, MA )

IncluDesign (Providence, RI)

Syrg (Boston, MA)

 

Tech & AI

Awayr AI (Boston, MA)

GelSight (Boston, MA)

HqO (Boston, MA)

 

Robotics

AVA Robotics (Cambridge, MA)

Kebotix (Cambridge, MA)

TargetArm (Ridgefield, CT & Boston, MA)

 

Smart Cities & Living

Headwall Photonics (Bolton, MA)

Raysecur (Cambridge, MA)

Zeptive (Burlington, MA)

In addition to the above companies, two non-profits were selected to be recognized during The Eddies Innovation Showcase:

Student Clinic for Immigrant Justice (Waltham, MA)

We are America (Lowell High School, MA)

Both represent commendable student efforts to bring Americans together, empower diversity of population and thought, focus on what brings us together, and affect a culture of acceptance.

Congratulations to all the teams! We are excited to provide support and opportunities for them to grow.

Contacts

Sophia Kambanis, Executive Director of Massachusetts Innovation Network

SKambanis@NewEnglandInnovation.org

Articoli correlati

WWE® To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam® Week In Las Vegas

Business Wire Business Wire -
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host...
Continua a leggere

Origami Risk Offers Free Healthcare Risk Technology Buyers Guide

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Generation of Systems Helps Healthcare Professionals Overcome Silos, Improve Risk Management, Patient Safety, Quality, Compliance and Results CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Origami...
Continua a leggere

UKG Product Suite Demonstrates Unique Ability to Handle Canadian Company’s Highly Complex Pay Structure

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Google Kubernetes

Google integra il servizio Cloud DNS con i container di Kubernetes Engine

Cloud