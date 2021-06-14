 Announcing the 2021 Eddies Finalists

LINCOLN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Massachusetts Innovation Network is delighted to announce the 24 finalists of The Eddies (formerly New England Innovation Awards), the oldest and longest-running innovation competition in New England. The awards recognize, support and publicize ground-breaking solutions and pioneering advancements, that revolutionize and shape tomorrow’s economies. For the past 36 years, the Awards have helped catapult start-ups and young companies to national and international success (Genzyme, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Insulet, zipcar, iRobot, KRONOS, MassChallenge, Vistaprint, Cambridge Nanotech and Staples).

Twenty nine independent judges comprised of innovators, entrepreneurs, professionals, academics and business leaders undertook the challenging task of assessing the innovation entries and selecting the finalists, out of highly qualified pool of 119 applicants, representing 5 New England states (Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire). The top-three scoring innovators in each category were chosen to move on to The Eddies Innovation Showcase, the final and live phase of the competition; they will exhibit their innovations, deliver a final 3-minute pitch, and answer questions about their technologies on Wednesday, October 6th at 5 pm.

And, the finalists are…

CleanTech Adaviv (Somerville, MA) Evergreens (Cambridge, MA) HeilaTechnologies (Somerville, MA) Healthy Living LivOnyx (Lowell, MA) PlenOptika (Cambridge, MA) Xander Tech (Somerville, MA) Life Sciences – Biotech Ichosia Biotechnology (Worcester, MA) STIMIT Therapeutics (Boston, MA) Life Sciences – Medical Devices Cerevasc (Auburndale, MA) Dynocardia (Cambridge, MA) Podimetrics (Somerville, MA) Renovia (Boston, MA) Minority-Owned EVSPS (Dalton, MA ) IncluDesign (Providence, RI) Syrg (Boston, MA) Tech & AI Awayr AI (Boston, MA) GelSight (Boston, MA) HqO (Boston, MA) Robotics AVA Robotics (Cambridge, MA) Kebotix (Cambridge, MA) TargetArm (Ridgefield, CT & Boston, MA) Smart Cities & Living Headwall Photonics (Bolton, MA) Raysecur (Cambridge, MA) Zeptive (Burlington, MA)

In addition to the above companies, two non-profits were selected to be recognized during The Eddies Innovation Showcase:

Student Clinic for Immigrant Justice (Waltham, MA)



We are America (Lowell High School, MA)

Both represent commendable student efforts to bring Americans together, empower diversity of population and thought, focus on what brings us together, and affect a culture of acceptance.

Congratulations to all the teams! We are excited to provide support and opportunities for them to grow.

