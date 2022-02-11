Announcing iMFLUX Auto Viscosity Adjust™ 2022 Edison Award Finalist in Sustainability

HAMILTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EA2022–The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors and fosters innovators and innovations that positively impact the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Finalist iMFLUX is thrilled to be included among this elite group of finalists recognized for excellence in innovation.





Specifically, Auto Viscosity Adjust was nominated in the category of Sustainability and will medal in the Plastic Upcycling during the gala event, April 20-22, 2022. Hosted by journalist Miles O’Brien from PBS NewsHour, this year’s Edison Awards will be held at the Luminary Hotel in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Edison Award attendees will have the opportunity to witness new products and services while learning from several of today’s greatest innovators. Innovators like the 2022 Edison Achievement Award Honorees, Carmichael Roberts, Material Impact and Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Bracken Darrell, Logitech will be in attendance along with the team behind iMFLUX’s Auto Viscosity Adjust (AVA), a product that is a game changer because AVA adapts to changing injection molding conditions including highly variable post consumer resin (PCR). AVA provides this sustainability solution at scale, which is unavailable in conventional molding.

Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director, stated, “It’s exciting to see companies like iMFLUX continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking.” We are honored Auto Viscosity Adjust is in league with that of Thomas Edison’s innovations—a man who transformed our world and created a meaningful impact on the future through designs such as incandescent electric light and the system of electrical power, the phonograph and recorded sound, the telephone transmitter, the storage battery, as well as movies and the motion-picture camera.

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. If you are curious about invention, visit a complete list of 2022 finalist innovations at: https://edisonawards.com/finalists2022.php

About iMFLUX

iMFLUX (a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble) is a software and engineering innovation company that partners with leaders in the plastics industry, injection molding machine manufacturers, injection molding customers and resin suppliers, delivering significant, sustainable competitive advantage in their market segments. iMFLUX’s core technical competencies include polymer processing, machine control software and hardware, mold design and fabrication, materials expertise, metrology & analytics and industrial design. This unique combination of technical expertise all under one roof provides our customers with a one-stop solution to some of the most challenging engineering challenges the industry faces. www.imflux.com.

Contacts

iMFLUX

Amy Brown



Brown.ab.2@imflux.com