Anneka Gupta to Leave LiveRamp to Pursue New Opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms, will leave LiveRamp to pursue another senior leadership opportunity within the technology sector, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Gupta first joined LiveRamp in 2010 as an early member of the team and has held positions in a variety of functions across the company, including marketing, recruiting, product management and software development.

“On behalf of the entire LiveRamp organization, I want to thank Anneka for the instrumental role she has played in the evolution of our company,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “As one of the earliest members of the LiveRamp team, Anneka has dedicated her entire professional career to growing our company from a 20-person start-up in San Francisco to a 1,200-person global team serving the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers. Today, LiveRamp is well positioned for continued growth, with innovative technology and an unwavering commitment to customer success that set us apart within the industry. We’re excited to build on this strong foundation and wish Anneka all the best as she begins her next chapter.”

“It is humbling to have been part of such an incredible team and to have contributed to LiveRamp’s hyper-growth and position as the leader in global data connectivity. I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past decade,” added Ms. Gupta. “Looking ahead, I am confident this team will keep up the impressive momentum and track record of innovation to achieve new levels of growth. I will always be one of LiveRamp’s biggest fans and can’t wait to see all that the team achieves.”

The company intends to elevate two key executive positions within LiveRamp – chief technology officer and chief product officer – to assume Ms. Gupta’s role and responsibilities. Mohsin Hussain will continue to serve as LiveRamp’s chief technology officer, reporting directly to Mr. Howe. In addition, the company has initiated a search to identify its next chief product officer, with a focus on evaluating external candidates with strong enterprise software experience and proven track records of scaling highly innovative product organizations. LiveRamp has built a talented leadership team within its product organization, and anticipates a seamless transition process.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

