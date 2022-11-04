Anne Termine Joins Yuga Labs as Head of Policy

Former Bracewell partner and CFTC attorney will lead Yuga Labs’ public policy efforts

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering leader in web3, today announced Anne Termine has joined the company as Head of Policy in Washington, D.C. Termine brings to the role decades of experience in government policy and advocacy, and significant background in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

As Head of Policy, Termine will engage with government and industry stakeholders to share the company’s vision for the future and advocate for the nascent web3 ecosystem. Her legal and business expertise will inform Yuga Labs’ policy priorities as the conversation surrounding web3 continues to evolve.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to the Yuga Labs team as the primary strategist shaping our policy priorities,” said Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. “Her breadth and depth of experience will be invaluable as we engage with government and industry stakeholders.”

“Yuga Labs is a leading voice in the world of web3,” said Anne Termine. “We are just scratching at the surface of this company and industry’s potential, and I look forward to working with government and industry stakeholders to help realize the vast opportunity ahead of us.”

Before joining Yuga Labs, Termine held senior positions in both public service and private legal practice, leading the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Practice Group at Bracewell LLP, the Futures and Derivatives Practice Group at Covington & Burling LLP, and as Chief Trial Attorney for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Enforcement. She earned the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, the CFTC’s highest recognition, during her time with the agency.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email press@yugalabs.io.

