Anne Arundel Dermatology Announces New Affiliations in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia

Academic Alliance in Dermatology, Atlantic Dermatology, Ball Dermpath and Dermatology Specialists of Augusta Join Platform

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anne Arundel Dermatology Management, a leading provider of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services, today announced new partnerships with Academic Alliance in Dermatology, Atlantic Dermatology, Ball Dermpath and Dermatology Specialists of Augusta. Academic Alliance in Dermatology, led by Panos Vasiloudes, MD, PhD, and David Lam, MD, is the largest dermatology practice in West Central Florida, with 27 centers across the region, including a significant presence in the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area. Atlantic Dermatology has five locations in eastern and coastal North Carolina and is led by Jonathan Crane, DO, and Christopher Cook, DO. Ball Dermpath is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Russell Ball, MD, and his team provide dermatopathology services throughout the Southeast market. Dermatology Specialists of Augusta, founded by Sanders Callaway, MD, serves the greater Augusta, Georgia, metro area. These new affiliations bring the Anne Arundel Dermatology platform to 112 locations and 268 providers across a seven state footprint.

“We are excited to welcome the teams of Academic Alliance in Dermatology, Atlantic Dermatology, Ball Dermpath and Dermatology Specialists of Augusta to the Anne Arundel Dermatology family,” said Scott Mahosky, CEO. “With these additions to the platform, we are diversifying our capabilities in dermatopathology and clinical research, while deepening our presence in North Carolina and expanding into Florida and Georgia for the first time.”

“The partnership of Academic Alliance in Dermatology and Anne Arundel Dermatology is an important milestone in our specialty as it advances the reach of academic grade medicine,” added Dr. Panos Vasiloudes. “The administrative and operational support of the Anne Arundel organization will open new opportunities for our teams to spend more time with patients and pursue clinical research.”

Anne Arundel Dermatology is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm. The platform is actively seeking partnerships with dermatologists in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states as a market leader, offering physicians and their staffs the tools and resources to provide the most comprehensive suite of services and best patient experience.

About Anne Arundel Dermatology

Anne Arundel Dermatology is a leading provider of dermatological services in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and with 112 locations and 268 providers, Anne Arundel Dermatology provides a comprehensive suite of dermatologic services, offering general dermatology, advanced treatment options for skin cancer and cosmetic procedures. www.aadermatology.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com

