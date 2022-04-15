Home Business Wire Anna Astakhishvili Joins NVISIONx As Head of Marketing
Business Wire

Anna Astakhishvili Joins NVISIONx As Head of Marketing

di Business Wire

Former Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Cloudflare to Oversee Corporate, Product Marketing and Demand Generation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnnaAstakhishviliNVISIONx, the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data analytics with cyber intel to optimize data protection controls, today announced that Anna Astakhishvili has joined the company as Head of Marketing. Astakhishvili will oversee corporate marketing, including branding, positioning, messaging, content strategy, product marketing, and demand generation across all marketing channels.

“We’re excited to have Anna join the NVISIONx Team. As we expand and transform our marketing initiatives, her leadership will be crucial to raising awareness of our data risk intelligence platform and the value it delivers to help companies finally get control of their data. Her extensive experiences with top companies like IBM and Cloudflare make her an instant asset,” said Glen Day, CEO and Founder of NVISIONx. “Anna’s abilities, vision, and leadership will help raise NVISIONx’s profile and put us in front of those who need our platform the most.”

“Joining NVISIONx is going to be a tremendous opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to building NVISIONx’s brand awareness and demand generation through innovative marketing tactics,” said Astakhishvili, new Head of Marketing for NVISIONx. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with existing customers and establishing relationships with new ones, while implementing strategies to drive our business forward, during this time where data is an invaluable component to businesses now more than ever.”

Prior to joining NVISIONx, Astakhishvili held senior digital and growth marketing roles at IBM and, most recently, at Cloudflare, where she led global digital marketing efforts for the customer growth marketing team. Previously, as a senior marketing consultant for Conversion Marketing, Astakhishvili was responsible for product marketing, digital marketing, and business growth for cloud and cybersecurity companies. The Bucknell University graduate, in her spare time, has raised and trained guide dogs for Guide Dogs for the Blind for the past seven years.

About NVISIONx

NVISIONx is the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data and cyber intel analytics to empower companies to gain complete control of their enterprise data to reduce risk, compliance scopes, and storage costs. Nx Platform provides a unique approach to enterprise data inventory and classification through visual analytics that quickly enables Business, IT, and Cyber leaders to collaborate on what data to protect and what to purge, so they can confidently take action to optimize security controls and defensibly purge files that have no business value, incur risk, and provide massive cost savings across the enterprise in just a few weeks. To learn more, please visit www.nvisionx.ai

Contacts

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group – For NVISIONx

nicole@nrprgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Redfin Reports Home Sales Fell 4% in March as Buying Costs Shot Up

Business Wire Business Wire -
The hottest March on record ended with early signs of a cooldown as more buyers were edged out by...
Continua a leggere

Starry to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet...
Continua a leggere

Global Agriculture Drones Market Forecasts to 2026: Exemptions Provided by US FAA for the Use of Agriculture Drones and Increasing Investments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Agriculture Drones Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The agriculture...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Redfin Reports Home Sales Fell 4% in March as Buying Costs Shot Up

Business Wire