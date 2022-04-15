Anna Astakhishvili Joins NVISIONx As Head of Marketing

Former Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Cloudflare to Oversee Corporate, Product Marketing and Demand Generation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnnaAstakhishvili—NVISIONx, the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data analytics with cyber intel to optimize data protection controls, today announced that Anna Astakhishvili has joined the company as Head of Marketing. Astakhishvili will oversee corporate marketing, including branding, positioning, messaging, content strategy, product marketing, and demand generation across all marketing channels.

“We’re excited to have Anna join the NVISIONx Team. As we expand and transform our marketing initiatives, her leadership will be crucial to raising awareness of our data risk intelligence platform and the value it delivers to help companies finally get control of their data. Her extensive experiences with top companies like IBM and Cloudflare make her an instant asset,” said Glen Day, CEO and Founder of NVISIONx. “Anna’s abilities, vision, and leadership will help raise NVISIONx’s profile and put us in front of those who need our platform the most.”

“Joining NVISIONx is going to be a tremendous opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to building NVISIONx’s brand awareness and demand generation through innovative marketing tactics,” said Astakhishvili, new Head of Marketing for NVISIONx. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with existing customers and establishing relationships with new ones, while implementing strategies to drive our business forward, during this time where data is an invaluable component to businesses now more than ever.”

Prior to joining NVISIONx, Astakhishvili held senior digital and growth marketing roles at IBM and, most recently, at Cloudflare, where she led global digital marketing efforts for the customer growth marketing team. Previously, as a senior marketing consultant for Conversion Marketing, Astakhishvili was responsible for product marketing, digital marketing, and business growth for cloud and cybersecurity companies. The Bucknell University graduate, in her spare time, has raised and trained guide dogs for Guide Dogs for the Blind for the past seven years.

NVISIONx is the first data risk intelligence (DRI) platform that fuses business data and cyber intel analytics to empower companies to gain complete control of their enterprise data to reduce risk, compliance scopes, and storage costs. Nx Platform provides a unique approach to enterprise data inventory and classification through visual analytics that quickly enables Business, IT, and Cyber leaders to collaborate on what data to protect and what to purge, so they can confidently take action to optimize security controls and defensibly purge files that have no business value, incur risk, and provide massive cost savings across the enterprise in just a few weeks. To learn more, please visit www.nvisionx.ai

