Aniview Renews Partnership with HUMAN to Continue Safeguarding Its Video Ad Platform From Sophisticated Bot Attacks

After its successful collaboration that eliminated Pareto’s sophisticated botnet, the renewed partnership places cybersecurity efforts on a much stronger footing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ads—Aniview (https://www.aniview.com/), a global video technology company playing a central role in delivering digital advertising for publishers, and HUMAN (https://www.humansecurity.com/) Security Inc., a global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, renew their partnership to help Aniview protect its customers’ inventory from sophisticated automated cybersecurity risks. This further strengthens the two companies’ partnership, empowering publishers and advertising networks on the Aniview platform continued access to HUMAN’s MediaGuard advertising fraud product.

Twenty-twenty-one was a tumultuous year (https://www.securitymagazine.com/articles/96496-ddos-attacks-and-botnets-in-2021-mozi-takedowns-and-high-frequency-attacks-reshape-the-threat-landscape) for botnet attacks, with PARETO (https://www.humansecurity.com/newsroom/human-formerly-white-ops-together-with-newly-formed-human-collective-and-industry-leaders-google-roku-announces-discovery-and-disruption-of-pareto-ctv-botnet), a highly sophisticated fraud operation, amassing an army of nearly one million bots to target CTV ad-ecosystems via mobile apps. The botnet used dozens of mobile apps to impersonate or spoof more than 6,000 CTV apps, accounting for an average of 650 million ad requests every day. PARETO used sophisticated techniques to hide its identity across the ecosystem, but was ultimately discovered and disrupted by HUMAN and the Human Collective in April 2021.

By renewing its partnership with HUMAN, Aniview is able to successfully identify and further eliminate threats of this nature from within its platform. The successful exposure of PARETO was enabled by Aniview’s dedicated approach to implementing HUMAN’s guidance, including adopting all industry anti-fraud standards across their platform and installing a dedicated quality leader. It has also better prepared Aniview and its customers for further cybersecurity challenges for the road ahead, placing it on stronger footing for the next generation of ad fraud attacks from bad actors.

“We’re incredibly pleased to continue our successful relationship with HUMAN,” says Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview. “The unearthing of PARETO was a great indicator of the work we’ve achieved together in mitigating such attacks, and our partnership will no doubt mature even further in the coming years.”

“Aniview has demonstrated how best to be successful in the wake of an ever-evolving digital ad fraud adversary,” says Alessandro Pireno, Vice President of Product for MediaGuard at HUMAN. “Their approach in light of the PARETO takedown is a blueprint for how the industry needs to collaborate in the fight against ad fraud. They were decisive and dedicated while leveraging the collective knowledge in adopting industry standards to defeat this sophisticated threat.“

Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 15 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with unmatched visibility into fraudulent activity across the internet. HUMAN achieves this scale through its continued expansion in cybersecurity, now offering a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: BotGuard for Applications, BotGuard for Growth Marketing, MediaGuard, Bot Insights Services. With new partners and enterprises now able to leverage the Human Verification Engine™, comes an even deeper understanding of the cybercrime landscape. This enables HUMAN to adapt continuously, staying ahead of adversaries and offering their clients collective protection against threat models they have yet to encounter. HUMAN and MediaGuard are registered trademarks of HUMAN Security, Inc.

Aniview is a global video technology company whose platform is playing an increasingly central role in delivering efficient and effective video advertising across the open web. The company’s end-to-end solutions are highly flexible and transparent, and they operate on desktop, mobile, inApp, connected TV and over-the-top formats. Aniview’s patented video player technology, high-performance ad server and video marketplace provide flawless video delivery to over 200,000 publishers worldwide and power many of the world’s largest web publishing groups. Founded in 2013, Aniview now delivers, on average, 25 billion ad impressions per month. For more information, visit https://www.Aniview.com.

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human. Our modern defense strategy enables internet-class scale and observability, superior detection techniques and hacker intelligence & takedowns empowering us to defeat your attackers, improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

