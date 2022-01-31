AniView Bolsters Its Customers’ CTV Ad-serving Capabilities With SSAI

With Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), advertisers can prevent ad blocking and deliver more relevant ads in a fully scalable end-to-end ad-monetization flow

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTV—AniView (https://www.aniview.com/), a leading provider of holistic end-to-end video ad-serving Saas platform for publishers, launches its Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) feature, which allows advertisers to seamlessly insert video ads into high-quality, long-form content. Providing a similar user experience to broadcast TV, SSAI enables a buffer-less transition from content to ad, and then back to content.

Audiences today are consuming much more episodic, long-form video on demand (VOD) and live-streaming content, and CTV is leaving cable TV way behind in popularity, according (https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/363911/study-almost-40-of-adults-watch-video-daily-on-c) to Leichtman Research Group. It’s partly why advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD) has made such an impact (https://clearbridgemobile.com/what-is-avod-a-guide-to-advertising-video-on-demand/) in the digital arena, driving demand for a broadcast-quality ad experience. Advertisers need to adjust accordingly, particularly through more seamless ad transitions and more customized ads delivered at scale.

By bringing SSAI to its ad-monetization platform, AniView allows advertisers to have ads inserted, or stitched, into a video from the server side, providing a scalable and more robust delivery. Ad stitching also reduces the effectiveness of ad-blocking software, which means more ads can reach the end user. With data tracking through SSAI, AniView’s customers and advertisers are able to receive a direct feedback loop, enabling them to deliver more personalized and relevant targeted ads in real time. The feature effectively grants viewers a broadcast-like experience, with high-quality ad creatives optimized for long-form and streaming content.

The solution’s ad preparation ensures SSAI creatives are served at a quality optimized for the platform the viewer is using as well as their bandwidth. SSAI-supported content can be accessed by any device with no integration required on the client side, bringing advertisers maximum versatility. Customers are able to utilize both SSAI and the ad-server platform itself for a fully end-to-end ad-monetization flow.

In 2020, AniView experienced 350-percent growth in gross revenue and opened offices in London, India, and Singapore. The company also received (https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/aniview-marketplace-awarded-the-tag-certified-against-fraud-seal-for-achieving-rigorous-standards-in-the-fight-against-video-ad-fraud-and-schemes-300910551) the “Certified Against Fraud Seal” award from Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and was approved by IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework for its efforts to boost data-protection transparency for consumers.

“We’re really excited to incorporate SSAI into our ad-monetization platform as it effectively addresses the changing nature of today’s viewing habits and expectations,” says Alon Carmel, CEO of AniView. “It will help advertisers serve more relevant creatives to viewers, inserting ads over a linear slate, and reduce ad-blocking impediments. But most importantly, it provides a robust and scalable remedy for an ecosystem getting ever nearer to a broadcast-quality experience.”

About AniView



AniView is a global video technology company whose platform is playing an increasingly central role in advancing the efficient and effective management of video content and advertising across the open web. The company’s solutions are highly flexible, transparent, scalable, and operate across desktop, mobile, inApp, connected TV and over-the-top formats. The company’s patented video player technology, high-performance ad server, video marketplace and custom ad units provide flawless video delivery to over 200,000 publishers worldwide and power many of the world’s largest web publishing groups. Founded in 2013, AniView now delivers, on average, 25 billion ad impressions per month.



