Anghami Becomes the First Arab Tech Company to Be Listed on NASDAQ Stock Exchange as It Begins Trading on February 4, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”) (NASDAQ: ANGH), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, announced today that is has completed its business combination with Vistas Media Acquisition Company (“VMAC”) (NASDAQ: VMAC). Anghami’s common ordinary shares and its warrants will begin trading in the United States on February 4, 2022 on NASDAQ under the tickers “ANGH” and “ANGHW,” respectively.

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Anghami, commented, “Today marks the end of a long journey toward listing on NASDAQ, but also the momentous beginning of our life as a publicly traded company. We are grateful to our investors and partners who have made this possible. We believe that our efforts to take a different approach and challenge the status quo in the streaming world present a great opportunity for fans not only in the region, but also for millions of people around the world who are trying to reconnect with their roots through music. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain as committed as ever to our goal of expanding the Arabic-language music repertoire through new initiatives and innovative concepts such as Anghami Originals, Anghami Labs, live concerts, live radio and branded content.”

Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Anghami, said: “This is a moment of great pride, not only for Anghami, but for the entire Arab world, as well as for our engineers, builders, creators and partners around the world. We launched in 2012 with the dream of making a valuable difference for users and artists alike, and nearly a decade later, with around 58% of the market share in the Middle East, we have earned a place not only in the industry, but also in the hearts of music lovers across the region. We look forward to continuing our mission to transform the music streaming industry globally by connecting fans and artists and providing a unique streaming experience by focusing on original hyper-local content and an extensive catalog of music and entertainment.”

F. Jacob Cherian, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Anghami, commented, “We are thrilled to bring the Arab region’s most popular music streaming platform and challenger brand to NASDAQ. This is an incredible achievement, and we look forward to reaching many more milestones in creating more original music content, expanding Anghami’s horizons and reach, and growing as a global publicly traded company.”

Anghami established its headquarters in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as part of a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)’s Innovation Programme. It also has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh. In less than a decade, Anghami has worked with several local label partners to build catalogs of songs from around the region and negotiate licenses with major international labels.

Today, Anghami has 72 million songs in its libraries and 75 million registered users, as well as around 40 telco partners in the MENA region. Anghami’s growth and success over the years, and especially in its three largest markets – Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – has catapulted the company into a driving force in shaping the music business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive eco-system of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami also features music from major international labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

