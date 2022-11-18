Angelo State University Joins Growing Rank of Texas Institutions to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Across Six Colleges and to Serve Over 10,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the Texas Tech University System, Angelo State University (ASU) is among the newest Texas institutions to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its more than 10,000 students at six colleges.

The institution replaced two former video and content recording, editing and management products with YuJa’s single, unified platform. In addition to having an all-in-one solution to record, access and edit videos from any device, ASU will have the ability to manage and store content, engage students with video quizzes, add captions, and review analytics to understand the needs of students.

Angelo State University’s mission is to provide highly competitive graduates to the global marketplace by delivering quality programs in a values-focused and student-centered teaching and learning environment.

“YuJa will help ASU rise to meet its mission with features and tools that enable instructors to create engaging and collaborative learning opportunities for students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “In an increasingly digital world, we provide the tools and resources institutions need to ensure the success of both instructors and students.”

YuJa’s suite of ed-tech products is growing in adoption throughout the state of Texas, which includes South Texas College, Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY

Angelo State University is a dynamic learning community located in the heart of West Texas. Ranked by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges” every year since 2010, ASU offers over 100 majors and concentrations through our six colleges: Archer College of Health and Human Services, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Education, College of Graduate Studies and Research, College of Science and Engineering, and Norris-Vincent College of Business. Angelo State University serves over 10,000 students and is part of the Texas Tech University System.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

