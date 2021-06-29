Angeles Equity Partners Acquires Xanitos

Innovative Service Provider Delivers Critical Environmental Services to Hospitals and Other Acute Care Settings Nationwide

LOS ANGELES & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MandA #EVScareers—Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on operational value creation, today announced the acquisition of Xanitos, Inc. (“Xanitos”), a specialized provider of environmental services (“EVS”) to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Xanitos is recognized by the market as a leader in innovation whose investments in people, process, and technologies help save lives and meet the rapidly changing demands and requirements of customers,” said Martin Mumford, Operating Partner at Angeles. “The acquisition aligns well with Angeles’ broader efforts in the value-added facilities maintenance sector. Xanitos’ leadership, scale, and capabilities make it the ideal specialist EVS platform for growth, at a time when the value of maintaining a clean, safe environment for patients and frontline workers is increasingly apparent,” said Frank Spelman, Managing Director at Angeles.

Xanitos is a mission-driven company focused on helping to save lives through the delivery of high-quality on-site services such as EVS, linen distribution, laundry management, and patient transport to hospitals nationwide. Their proprietary systems and software, including the patented XRO® (Xanitos Room Optimization) cleaning system, allow Xanitos to deliver improved performance metrics, such as higher Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (“HCAHPS”) scores and reduced infection rates, at a compelling value to client hospitals.

“Angeles’ operating experience, value creation capabilities, and committed capital make them an outstanding partner to support our clients, accelerate our growth and performance, and help us consolidate the EVS sector during this new phase for Xanitos,” said Dave Crothall, CEO of Xanitos.

Blitzer, Clancy & Company served as financial advisor to Xanitos. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Impala Ventures, and Livingstone Partners served as the legal advisor, financial advisor, and debt placement agent, respectively, for Angeles.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Xanitos

Founded in 2008 by Graeme Crothall, Xanitos provides hospital housekeeping, patient transport, and linen services to hospitals and other acute care settings nationwide. Xanitos is differentiated by its XRO® System in which dirt, dust, and pathogens are removed from the hospital, creating a cleaner and safer environment. As a quality- and service-oriented company, Xanitos continues to apply the same principles of retaining and growing its team to retaining and growing its hospital partnerships. Xanitos’ passion is helping to save lives and partnering with client hospitals to deliver the best possible environment of care for patients. Learn more online at www.xanitos.com.

