Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) Says a Preliminary European Court Ruling on Certain Software Features Will Have Minimal Impact on Users

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) (“Angel”) said a ruling by the Unified Patent Court of Düsseldorf, Germany that it preliminarily cease its use of certain software functions that automatically update treatment plans would have minimal impact on the orthodontists and patients who use its clear aligner products. The ruling applies to certain European countries and excludes Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Ireland. Angel will launch iPlan for applicable European users, which is an upgrade feature that has the same reliability and more flexibility for users.

Angel denies that the Live Now feature in its iOrtho treatment planning software infringes any valid patents of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). Angel has already filed an opposition against the patent with the European Patent Office (EPO), arguing that the claimed invention is neither novel nor inventive over the prior art, and is seeking its permanent invalidation. Angel is confident it will overcome the first-instance, non-final and preliminary injunction issued by the Düsseldorf court.

“Angel respects and will comply with the Düsseldorf court’s ruling,” said Dr. Arno Riße, Angel’s attorney at the Arnold Ruess law firm of Düsseldorf. “We will work hard to demonstrate that suspending the Live Now feature is unmerited. Angel takes intellectual property rights seriously and is careful not to infringe on valid patents.”

For many years, Angel has focused on developing innovative solutions in the clear-aligner segment. Among our cutting-edge products are the award-winning angelButton, the angelHook, the A6 mandibular advancement system (now celebrating its ten-year anniversary), the angel KiD system, and the Intelligent Root System. The company is committed to bringing fair and healthy competition to the marketplace to benefit doctors and their patients.

Angel’s products regularly receive high doctor-satisfaction scores. Our flexible manufacturing system has been praised for turning complex clinical ideas into workable solutions. These innovations have led to impressive global growth for Angel, which is expected to continue.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating over 1.5 million smiles, Angelalign Technology Inc. is a publicly listed company with a broad international shareholder base. It provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services in more than 50 countries and regions. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

