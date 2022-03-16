Andrew Nickerson Appointed CEO, CarrierX, Deepening the Company’s Executive Leadership and Strategic Planning Capacity

Founder, David Erickson departs the company on his 20th Anniversary in telecom.

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After 20-plus years in telecom, founder David Erickson has departed CarrierX and put in place an organization that will support new leadership.

“It was clear to me that we needed a leader that can continue to advance CarrierX’s focus toward consumers and innovative services. Andy’s approach to mainstreaming our CPaaS platform for a global developer audience is a great opportunity for CarrierX,” said David Erickson, Founder CarrierX and Fereeconferencecall.com. “His leadership and experience will be essential to CarrierX’s next stage of growth and success.” Mr. Nickerson brings with him 20-plus years of management experience working in several segments of the technology, telecom and CPaaS markets, including Skype and Microsoft. His appointment as CEO is effective March 15, 2022. Mr. Nickerson will be based out of the company’s Long Beach headquarters and he will report to the CarrierX board.

Mr. Nickerson said “I’m very excited to join CarrierX and continue its long history of advancing global consumer communication services and infrastructure. All consumers, regardless of income or location, should have access to CarrierX’s advanced communication platform. We are building this for everyone – service developers, wholesale and retail consumers – anywhere on the planet. There are entirely new business opportunities available to CarrierX – advertising, charitable support – that we are opening up and will grow in 2022. I am looking forward to getting started.”

In addition, Mr. Nickerson remains the CEO of WideVoice while it evaluates strategic alternatives. Established in 2010, Wide Voice has become a leading independent voice connectivity player with CLEC state certifications throughout the entire United States. Wide Voice primarily provides tandem interconnection services (i.e., local tandem switching and access homing tandem switching) to CLECs and IPES providers on its Tier 1 facilities-based network. The Company’s network reaches approximately 43% of the U.S. population including most major U.S. metropolitan areas. Wide Voice employs a talented team of seasoned industry veterans, which allows it to emphasize high value-added services.

About CarrierX

In recent years, CarrierX has perfected its CPaaS platform and partnered with industry leading customers such as YouMail, Nomorobo, Robokiller and others who use our cloud voice and SMS platform to route over 2 billion monthly minutes. Recently, CarrierX struck partnerships with Intuit; Quicken Loans and HelloFresh as it opens up an advertising revenue stream, steering a new course and business model. CarrierX is steadfastly committed to ensuring charities, non-profits, and students around the world always have access to the communication tools they need. Contributions from users of CarrierX services and partnerships with leading companies will help ensure CarrierX can continue to deliver on that mission.

