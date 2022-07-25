Anderson-Negele Announces Completion of Acquisition of GEA Diessel Magnetic Flow Meters Component Business

Accelerates Anderson-Negele’s strategy for delivering instrumentation and control systems that automate quality, process, and inventory management in hygienic manufacturing.

Adds flow expertise to complement nearly 100 years of sensor and instrumentation innovation.

FULTONVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anderson-Negele announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Metering Blending, and Calibration (MBC) Division component business from GEA Diessel, GmbH (“GEA Diessel”), a leading provider of magnetic flow meters for hygienic applications.

Cathy Clausen, President of Anderson-Negele, stated: “We are excited to integrate magnetic flow meters more closely into our portfolio of hygienic sensors, meters, and instrumentation. Now we can begin the next phase of innovation for these products to address our customers’ newest process efficiency and sustainability challenges.”

Anderson-Negele is a global provider of innovative, high-quality hardware and software solutions that help customers in dairy, food, beverage, and brewing industries improve process efficiency, ensure product quality and regulatory compliance, and optimize inventory usage. Anderson-Negele serves its global customers from its global headquarters in Fultonville, NY, European headquarters in Bavaria, Germany, and sales and service team members around the world.

