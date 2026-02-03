Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Saratoga Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AndersenConsulting--Andersen Consulting strengthens digital transformation offering with the addition of collaborating firm Saratoga Software, a provider of software delivery and specialist technology solutions.

Founded in 1998, Saratoga Software provides companies, especially in the financial services and fintech sectors, a comprehensive suite of services, including custom software design and development, business analysis, platform integration and support, quality assurance, project management, and data engineering and business intelligence. With offices in South Africa and the United Kingdom, the firm also specializes in AI and machine learning solutions as well as cloud migration, customer communication management, and strategic technology advisory services.

“Our team brings deep engineering expertise, seniority, and a proven ability to solve complex problems — qualities that make us trusted advisors for our clients,” said Anthony Robinson, executive chairman of Saratoga Software. “Collaborating with an organization like Andersen Consulting is a natural step forward, enabling us to connect with like-minded professionals and deliver even greater impact as companies harness emerging technologies, reimagine their operations, and position themselves for long-term success.”

“Saratoga Software brings decades of hands-on technology delivery and advisory excellence,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their breadth of expertise in AI, cloud migration, and technology advisory complements our full-service consulting offerings, enabling us to help clients lead transformation with confidence.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

