Ancestry® Releases First Impact Report

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today published its first Impact Report, outlining the company’s approach to corporate responsibility and detailing key initiatives in three core corporate citizenship areas: ethical business practices; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and community impact.

“As we strive to help everyone discover, craft and connect around their family story, we have a responsibility to set the bar for ethical industry innovation,” said Deborah Liu, Ancestry President and CEO. “Our report details our commitment to growing our impact in ways that embrace diversity in our organization and products, create more connected and resilient communities, and reduce our environmental footprint.”

To ensure continued progress, Ancestry set measurable goals and commitments aligned to its corporate responsibility strategy at the beginning of 2021:

Ethical Business Practices

Continue to publish a bi-annual Transparency Report detailing all government and law enforcement requests for data.

Move to use of recycled materials in all AncestryDNA kits by 2023 and minimize kit packaging size to reduce waste to landfill by 35% by 2025.

Cut Ancestry’s carbon emissions by 15% by 2025 across our real estate footprint and supply chain operations.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

45% of director-level and above employees, and 45% of employees in product, engineering, and science roles will be from diverse communities by 2025. Ancestry defines these communities as women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Maintain parity and continue to conduct annual compensation fairness analyses for gender and ethnicity.

Community Impact

Expand global access to AncestryClassroom, which provides classroom resources and Ancestry record collections to teachers at no cost, to reach 10 million students by 2025.

Commit $3 million to acquiring, digitizing, and making at-risk cultural records available for free by 2025.

Ancestry measures progress towards its goals, and against industry peers, using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Baseline metrics aligned with the SASB Standards – and voluntarily reported for transparency and accountability – are included in the report for each of Ancestry’s focus areas.

To read the full report, view Ancestry’s baseline metrics, and learn more about the key initiatives within each impact area, visit https://www.ancestry.com/corporate/annual-impact-report.

About Ancestry

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 30 billion records and over 20 million people in our growing consumer DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

