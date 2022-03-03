Home Business Wire Anaplan Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
  • Fourth Quarter Subscription Revenue up 31.5% Year-Over-Year
  • Remaining Performance Obligation of $1.1 billion, up 33.6% Year-Over-Year
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion of 118%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

I am proud that Anaplan delivered a very strong fourth quarter and finished the year with over 1,900 customers. As we start the new fiscal year, we are well positioned with our growth strategy and the next level of innovation to take advantage of the opportunities ahead,” said Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer of Anaplan. “We offer immense value to our customers, and are committed to delivering the most innovative planning solution.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $162.7 million, an increase of 32.8% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $148.0 million, an increase of 31.5% year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $53.8 million or 33.1% of total revenue, compared to $41.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 or 33.8% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $10.6 million or 6.5% of total revenue, compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 or 7.7% of total revenue.
  • GAAP loss per share was $0.40, compared to $0.29 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.11, compared to $0.07 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents were $299.4 million as of January 31, 2022.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $592.2 million, an increase of 32.3% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $536.5 million, an increase of 31.4% year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $200.7 million or 33.9% of total revenue, compared to $153.8 million in fiscal 2021 or 34.3% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $40.8 million, or 6.9% of total revenue, compared to $38.5 million in fiscal 2021, or 8.6% of total revenue.
  • GAAP loss per share was $1.39, compared to $1.10 in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.35, compared to $0.27 in fiscal 2021.

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for its first quarter fiscal 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be between $164.5 and $165.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 6.5% and 7.5%.
  • We expect first quarter cRPO year-over-year growth to be 26%.

The company is updating its previous guidance provided on November 23, 2021 for its full year fiscal 2023:

  • Total revenue is expected to be $745 million (was $730 million).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between negative 3.5% and 4.5%.

The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, definitions of our operating metrics and a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, costs and expenses, including the impact of stock-based compensation, which is dependent on factors such as future stock price and volume of equity awards granted in the future, that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Recent Highlights

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Event: Anaplan Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: Please see online registration
Replay: (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with passcode 47794

Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

Upcoming Investor Events

Anaplan management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

JMP Technology Conference

Monday, March 7, 2022

9:30am PT/12:30pm ET

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Monday, March 7, 2022

1:15pm PT/4:15pm ET

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,900 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, including all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release and includes, without limitation, statements about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic uncertainty, the quotations from management, statements regarding market demand, market opportunity, competitive position including of the company’s solutions compared to the offerings of competitors, use of the company’s solutions and the results of such use, statements regarding the need for, or interest in, enterprise planning or digital transformation, statements about the company’s plans, strategies and prospects, statements about offerings, solutions, services and functionality, statements regarding growth and momentum, statements about customers’ challenges, plans and priorities, the financial outlook and guidance, which may include expected GAAP and non- GAAP financial and other results, for the company’s first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2022 and for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 and the underlying assumptions, and statements about events and trends including events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These statements identify prospective information and may include words such as “expects,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” or the negative version of these words, variations of these words and comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s current views and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are conditioned upon and also involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors may be beyond the company’s control and may pose a risk to the company’s operating and financial condition. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risks: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting global economic uncertainty, has impacted how we, our customers, and our partners are operating, and could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, operating results and cash flows; we have a limited history of operating at our current scale and under our current strategy, which makes it difficult to predict our future operating results, and we may not achieve our expected operating results in the future; our recent revenue growth rates may not be indicative of our future performance or growth; we have a history of net losses, we anticipate increasing our operating expenses in the future, and we do not expect to be profitable for the near future; our quarterly results have fluctuated in the past and may fluctuate significantly in the future and may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business; we have experienced rapid growth and expect to continue to invest in our growth in the future, and if we fail to manage our growth effectively, we may be unable to execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges and our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected; we derive substantially all of our revenue from a single software platform and if our platform fails to satisfy customer demands or to achieve widespread market acceptance it would adversely affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and growth prospects; if we are unable to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally, the growth of our revenue will be adversely affected and our business may be harmed; our business depends substantially on our customers renewing their subscriptions and expanding their use of our platform and if we fail to achieve renewals or expansions or our customers renew or expand their subscriptions on less favorable terms or if they fail to add more users in more functional areas or upgrade to a higher level of functionality on our platform, our business and operating results will be adversely affected; failure to effectively expand our sales and marketing capabilities, including to hire and retain direct sales personnel, could harm our ability to increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our service; our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and their continued performance; if our customers and partners do not have access to highly skilled and trained users of our platform, our customers may not be able to unlock the full potential of our platform, customer satisfaction may suffer, and our results of operations, financial condition and growth prospects may be adversely affected; if we fail to continue to enhance our platform, satisfy the cloud infrastructure priorities of our clients or adapt to rapid technological change, our ability to remain competitive could be impaired; if we experience a security incident affecting our platform, networks, systems or data or the data of our customers, or are perceived to have experienced such a security incident, our platform may be perceived as not being secure, our reputation may be harmed, customers may reduce the use of or stop using our platform, we may incur significant liabilities, and our business could be materially adversely affected; real or perceived errors, failures, bugs, service outages, or disruptions in our platform could adversely affect our reputation and harm our business; we depend on the experience and expertise of our senior management team and certain key employees, especially engineering, research and development and sales personnel, and our inability to retain these executive officers and key employees or recruit them in a timely manner, could harm our business, operating results, and financial condition; the markets in which we participate are intensely competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our business and operating results could be adversely affected; we collect, process and store personal information and furthermore, our platform could be used by customers to do the same, and evolving domestic and international privacy and security laws, regulations and other obligations could result in additional costs and liabilities to us or inhibit sales of our platform. Furthermore, the additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may amplify many of these risks. Information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from the expectations described in this press release is contained in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on December 2, 2021, and other documents the company may file with or furnish to the SEC from time to time such as annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, Anaplan’s website and social media channels are not part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented here may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when viewed collectively with the GAAP measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may utilize metrics that are not similar to ours. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation tables in this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans. We exclude employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of exercise or vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. Our expenses for amortization of intangible assets are inconsistent in amount and frequency because they are significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe these expenses have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Business combinations and related cost. We exclude transaction, integration, and retention expenses that are directly related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Non-GAAP tax adjustments. We exclude discrete tax expenses associated with non-recurring intercompany transactions and release of deferred tax valuation allowance because we believe that excluding these items facilitate a comparison of the non-GAAP tax provision in the current and prior periods.

Free cash flow. Our management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures such as purchase of property and equipment and internal-use software as these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations. We define non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software.

Operating Metrics

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is calculated as subscription revenue already booked and in backlog that will be recorded over the next 12 months, assuming any contract expiring in those 12 months is renewed and continues on its existing terms and at its prevailing rate of utilization.

Dollar-based Net Expansion Rate is calculated as the ARR at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which we had ARR in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended January 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:
Subscription revenue

$

148,037

 

$

112,551

 

$

536,474

 

$

408,199

 

Professional services revenue

 

14,642

 

 

9,974

 

 

55,702

 

 

39,556

 

Total revenue

 

162,679

 

 

122,525

 

 

592,176

 

 

447,755

 

Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription revenue (1)

 

29,429

 

 

19,282

 

 

99,030

 

 

69,802

 

Cost of professional services revenue (1)

 

15,725

 

 

10,140

 

 

57,311

 

 

39,177

 

Total cost of revenue

 

45,154

 

 

29,422

 

 

156,341

 

 

108,979

 

Gross profit

 

117,525

 

 

93,103

 

 

435,835

 

 

338,776

 

Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)

 

43,273

 

 

27,537

 

 

153,484

 

 

100,523

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

99,742

 

 

83,521

 

 

377,352

 

 

302,002

 

General and administrative (1)

 

28,347

 

 

23,516

 

 

105,709

 

 

90,030

 

Total operating expenses

 

171,362

 

 

134,574

 

 

636,545

 

 

492,555

 

Loss from operations

 

(53,837

)

 

(41,471

)

 

(200,710

)

 

(153,779

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

(89

)

 

48

 

 

(493

)

 

167

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(3,280

)

 

351

 

 

(6,482

)

 

3,736

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(57,206

)

 

(41,072

)

 

(207,685

)

 

(149,876

)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

(2,803

)

 

(977

)

 

4,086

 

 

(4,091

)

Net loss

$

(60,009

)

$

(42,049

)

$

(203,599

)

$

(153,967

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.39

)

$

(1.10

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share
attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

148,380

 

 

142,627

 

 

146,263

 

 

139,499

 

 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of subscription revenue

$

2,176

 

$

1,285

 

$

7,712

 

$

3,822

 

Cost of professional services revenue

 

1,200

 

 

775

 

 

4,192

 

 

2,481

 

Research and development

 

10,816

 

 

5,454

 

 

35,914

 

 

18,715

 

Sales and marketing

 

17,986

 

 

14,396

 

 

69,590

 

 

48,210

 

General and administrative

 

8,845

 

 

7,284

 

 

32,137

 

 

30,398

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

41,023

 

$

29,194

 

$

149,545

 

$

103,626

 

 
 
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

As of

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

299,371

 

$

320,990

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

196,500

 

 

147,005

 

Deferred commissions, current portion

 

49,124

 

 

36,797

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

32,814

 

 

24,252

 

Total current assets

 

577,809

 

 

529,044

 

Property and equipment, net

 

63,119

 

 

51,603

 

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

 

110,044

 

 

82,405

 

Goodwill

 

32,379

 

 

32,379

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

31,287

 

 

33,985

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

17,997

 

 

9,709

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

832,635

 

$

739,125

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

9,294

 

$

7,949

 

Accrued expenses

 

123,891

 

 

101,507

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

378,882

 

 

287,778

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

10,400

 

 

7,951

 

Total current liabilities

 

522,467

 

 

405,185

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

3,271

 

 

7,765

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

26,046

 

 

30,130

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

18,150

 

 

18,032

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

569,934

 

 

461,112

 

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock

 

15

 

 

14

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(7,696

)

 

(7,528

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,120,959

 

 

932,505

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(850,577

)

 

(646,978

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

262,701

 

 

278,013

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

832,635

 

$

739,125

 

 
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss

$

(203,599

)

$

(153,967

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

28,511

 

 

25,831

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

42,635

 

 

33,404

 

Stock-based compensation

 

149,545

 

 

103,626

 

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets and accretion of operating lease liabilities

 

10,056

 

 

10,060

 

Foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)

 

4,912

 

 

(4,178

)

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance

 

(7,639

)

 

 

Other non-cash items

 

1,311

 

 

3,100

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(51,853

)

 

(39,947

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(8,775

)

 

(6,128

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

(2,027

)

 

(1,017

)

Deferred commissions

 

(85,736

)

 

(65,639

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

25,120

 

 

21,163

 

Deferred revenue

 

90,671

 

 

71,751

 

Payments for operating lease liabilities, net

 

(9,635

)

 

(9,252

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

1,420

 

 

6,562

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(15,083

)

 

(4,631

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(10,378

)

 

(5,680

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(13,735

)

 

(10,063

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(24,113

)

 

(15,743

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

13,422

 

 

18,834

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

19,678

 

 

17,678

 

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(9,772

)

 

(8,680

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

23,328

 

 

27,832

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(5,751

)

 

3,638

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

(21,619

)

 

11,096

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period

 

320,990

 

 

309,894

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period

$

299,371

 

$

320,990

 

 
 

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Vikram Khosla

investors@anaplan.com

Media Contact:

Anthony Harrison

press@anaplan.com

Read full story here

