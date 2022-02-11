Anaplan Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan’s executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.

Event: Anaplan Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET



Live Call: Please see online registration

Replay: (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with passcode 47794



Live Webcast: https://investors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months

