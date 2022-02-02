Anant Adke of Siemens EDA Joins Si2 Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anant Adke, vice president of Engineering, Siemens EDA, has been elected to the Silicon Integration Initiative board of directors. He replaces Juan Rey, who retired from Siemens EDA in December.





Adke manages the Siemens EDA—formerly Mentor Graphics—Calibre engineering group, which develops high-performance, compute-intensive software addressing the physical verification needs of the semiconductor industry’s leading-edge nodes. He joined Mentor in 1995. During his tenure at Calibre, Adke has managed engineering groups responsible for implementing interfaces to industry standard design creation tools and databases such as OpenAccess and represented Mentor Graphics on the OpenAccess Coalition.

“From its very inception, I have been a strong supporter of Si2’s mission of providing interoperability standards to drive EDA design tools and flows in addressing the needs of the IC industry,” Anant said. “I am excited to serve on the Si2 board and promote its efforts at fostering standards-led solutions to interoperability across the EDA industry.”

Anant holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and a master’s degree in computer engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

“The addition of Anant continues the strong support Siemens EDA has provided Si2 over the years,” said John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO. “As a longstanding board member, Siemens EDA strongly supports tool interoperability and the value and cost-savings it provides for the industry. I look forward to Anant’s insights and contributions to the Si2 board.”

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them significant protections against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless manufacturers, and EDA companies.

Contacts

Terry Berke



512-917-1358



tberke@si2.org