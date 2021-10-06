Analytics Insight Recognizes ‘40 Under 40 Innovators’ in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#40Under40–Analytics Insight has announced the annual list of ‘40 Under 40 Innovators’ in its September magazine issue. The issue focuses on trailblazing innovators who are using technology to change the way we do business.

The magazine features 40 influential leaders who are accelerating digital transformation by enabling new growth opportunities and working to bring channel-friendly innovation to the market. By unleashing disruptive products and solutions, these tech innovators are transitioning society as a whole. They collaborate their digital ideas with the market available technology and drive innovation, strengthen resiliency, and influence rapid changes in the modern world. These innovators are redefining digitization and making new records in the tech sphere.

The list includes entrepreneurs, C-level executives, pioneers, and innovators who are working to streamline artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, machine learning, IoT, AR/VR, big data analytics, NLP, cloud computing, computer vision, intelligent automation, and many others. Their futuristic innovations can be traced in industries such as healthcare, retail, eCommerce, agriculture, oil & energy, defense, BFSI, manufacturing, software and services, education, telecommunication, etc.

Here are some of the innovators who have graced Analytics Insight’s 40 Under 40 class of 2021 list and are encompassing the next wave of disruption.

Anuj Sehgal: Innovating Beyond Excellence and Accelerating Diversity in Workplace

Ashish Kumar: Pushing Teams to Innovate Faster-to-deploy Tech Solutions for Businesses

Ashutosh Singh: Revolutionising Education Sector with the Convergence of AR, IoT, and AI

Ben Locke: Helping Organizations Attain Success through Technology Deployment

Disha Indrakant Mishra: Finessing the Insurance Industry & Customer Experience with Modern Technology

Marcus Cheng: Leading the Healthcare Industry in the Pandemic with Top-Notch Innovations

Pradeep Kumar: Strategizing Unique Software Solutions Specialized for IT Sector

Roman Rafiq: A Transformation Leader Steering IGT Solutions through the Pandemic

Saurabh Goenka: Helping Organizations with Only the Best Digital Transformation Strategies

Steve Davis: Data All Star Driving AI Innovations

Tobias Margarit: Growth Management, Digital Process Automation

Vincenzo Marchica: Providing Expertized Solutions for Intelligent Business Operations

The magazine issue further includes more such innovators who are laying the foundation for a better and tech-driven future by infusing ideas, energy, passion, and commitment to accelerate organizational success. To read more about their interesting innovations and success journey, explore the full list here.

“Innovation is the amazing process of creating something new that makes life better. From an innovator’s point of view, the world looks different. Many innovators focus incessantly on the core of tech research needed to push the human-machine race forward. Analytics Insight celebrates 40 bright entrepreneurs and professionals who are unveiling top-notch tech solutions across diverse landscapes. We congratulate all the 40 innovators for playing a major role in effectively driving digital transformation,” says Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve



Founder & CEO



Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215



http://www.analyticsinsight.net