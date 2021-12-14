Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Innovative CIOs to Follow in 2021’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO–Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Innovative CIOs to Follow in 2021’ in its December magazine issue. The issue is focusing on futuristic CIOs who steer their organizations and conceive business advantages through disruptive usage of technology.

The magazine issue recognizes ten trailblazing leaders who are creating an edge in the tech ecosystem and improving business processes and relationships with customers. By leveraging industry-leading solutions and frameworks, these inspiring tech executives are ensuring data security and streamlining traditional IT practices. They also evolve to play a more strategic role in the C-suite by leading the way into a digital future. Here is the list of the top 10 most innovative CIOs who are embracing digital transformation to boost economic competitiveness in 2021.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Anuj Anand, CIO of Ausenco. He joined the company in 2006 as a graduate engineer and held various roles across engineering design, systems, and innovation. In his current position, he leads a global team of IT professionals that support Ausenco’s 26 offices across 14 countries. Anuj has developed a high level of expertise in the integration of systems and processes with a key concentration on information management.

The issue features Brian Gahan and Van Richardson as the Executives of the Month.

Brian Gahan: Brian Gahan is the CIO of GridBeyond. He started his career at HP in technical roles initially in product development and factory automation and later became the global head of IT for the Graphics and 3D services business. Brian also spent a few years in the regulated energy sector.

Van Richardson: Van Richardson is the CIO of iManage. He has been working in the IT sector for more than 20 years and has led the department of Enterprise Information Technology and Workplace Solutions. Everything that involves internally supporting the company’s global business is within his responsibilities.

This issue further includes,

Sergey Tairyan: Sergey Tairyan is the CISO of Digitain, where he leads the structure and behavior for the company’s security processes, information security systems, personnel, and organizational sub-units. He holds a Ph.D. in Technical Sciences.

Michael L. Mathews: Michael L. Mathews (Mike) is the CIO and VP for Technology Innovation at Oral Roberts University. He has over 24 years of experience as a senior-level IT executive, bringing creative solutions that value the end-users of technology and business.

Tony Lau: Tony Lau is the CISO and Head of Cloud Operations at Sequent Software, Inc. He has extensive system architecture and operations experience in meeting payments and security requirements. Tony has also served bank customers with service-oriented professional service.

Bruce Carlos: As the CISO of SXiQ Information Technology and Cyber Security Services, Bruce Carlos leads the company on multiple fronts of building and delivering strong cyber resilience programs. He ensures protection of core information assets for SxiQ and customers.

Lori Beer: Lori Beer is the Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a member of the company’s Operating Committee. She is responsible for the firm’s technology systems and infrastructure worldwide.

Jon Summers: Jon Summers is CIO of AT&T Technology & Operations, AT&T Services, Inc. He is responsible for the design, development, delivery, and support of software solutions and services spanning AT&T Business, AT&T Mobility & Entertainment, etc.

Ben Fried: Ben Fried is the Chief Information Officer of Google. He is overseeing the technologies that make Googlers go. He’s the New York office Tech Site Lead, responsible for 8,200 Googlers in the company’s East Coast headquarters.

“In the highly competitive digital ecosystem, companies need to stay ahead in the race by opting for the right technology trends. As the role of IT rises, CIOs also shoulder more responsibilities. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the most innovative CIOs who are using futuristic practices to help identify new business opportunities and provide top-notch solutions and services,” says Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring stories here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve



Founder & CEO



Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215



http://www.analyticsinsight.net

Media:



Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566