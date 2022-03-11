Analytics Insight Announces ‘Top 10 AI Influencers to Follow in 2022’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Analytics Insight has named ‘Top 10 AI Influencers to Follow in 2022’ in its March magazine issue. The issue is focusing on trailblazing AI leaders who are playing a key role in devising a digital future and leading the tech sphere towards transformation.

The magazine issue recognizes ten prominent leaders who are charting the path ahead for the development and proliferation of AI technology. By embracing artificial intelligence-driven digital transformation at scale, these front-running leaders are streamlining technology across diverse sectors. They also contribute largely towards a data-driven evolution by becoming a thought leader in every field. Here is the list of top 10 AI influencers to follow in 2022 who are delivering meaningful milestones towards AI-centric changes by initiating digitization.

The magazine features,

Mike Romeri: Mike Romeri is the CEO of Analytics2Go. Earlier, he Co-Founded OPSRules, a company engaged in AI consulting projects with a vision to provide unique, highly sophisticated AI solutions to cater the needs of the supply chain and price optimization sectors.

Ankush Sabharwal: Ankush Sabharwal is the Founder & CEO of CoRover, a Human Centric Conversational AI Platform, being used by 500 million+ users. With 20 years of experience in building SaaS products, Ankush has created and spearheaded the global winning teams to design scalable and secure enterprise platforms.

Raj Muppala: Raj Muppala is an entrepreneur and an AI innovation solutions architect. He has over 18 years of global experience in playing business and IT leadership roles. As the Founder and CEO at HaiX AI, he has led digital transformation with Fortune 500 companies.

Shekhar Gupta: Shekhar Gupta is the CEO of MyAnIML. He has been involved in high technology for the last 25 years, either working for Fortune 100 companies or his start-ups. Shekhar had his own technology companies that he has developed successfully.

Anoop G Prabhu: Anoop G Prabhu is the Co-Founder and CTO of Vehant Technologies. Since his college days, he has had a keen interest in imaging and computer vision technologies. During an internship at the IBM Research Labs, Anoop worked on R&D problems.

Saurabh Gupta: Saurabh Gupta is the Co-Founder and CEO of VeriSmart Ai, an identity blockchain platform. He has gained experience from his last venture as a Co-Founder of getmeashop.com. Saurabh’s startup journey began as a solo founder in the automobile sector.

Suhail Arfath: Suhail Arfath is Co-Founder of Hloov. A technology futurist, business leader, and keynote speaker, Suhail has dedicated his life to empowering the built environment organizations through Business and Digital Transformations for over 15 years.

Jovan Stojanovic: Jovan Stojanovic is a serial tech entrepreneur with more than 12 years of experience in tech with a focus on artificial intelligence. He founded Anari AI in 2020, alongside Bogdan Vukobratovic and Stefan Sredojevic, to rebuild the hardware AI industry from scratch.

Yann LeCun: Yann LeCun is the VP and Chief AI Scientist of Facebook. He is one of the fathers of deep learning, the recent revolution in AI that has captivated the world with the possibility of what machines can learn from data. He is also a co-recipient of the Turing Award.

Andrej Karpathy: Andrej Karpathy is the Sr. Director of AI at Tesla where he leads the neural networks/computer vision team of the Autopilot. Karpathy most recently held a role as a researcher at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence nonprofit backed by Elon Musk.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to change business forever. Starting from the rise of powerful computers to analyzing complex datasets, the growth of AI is undeniable. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the AI influencers who are using their strategical skills and tech expertise to digitally transform a wide array of industries,” says Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring stories here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses. To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.

