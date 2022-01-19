Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Innovative CTOs to Watch in 2021’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTO–Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Innovative CTOs to Watch in 2021’ in its December-January magazine issue. The issue is focusing on trailblazing CTOs who are driving the revolution by initiating technology implementation and business digitization in the forefront.

The magazine issue recognizes ten futuristic tech leaders who are bridging the gap between business ideas and technology in the larger environment with digital trends. By combining their business savvy geniuses and tech visionaries, these inspiring leaders are taking their organizations to new highs. They also evolve to play a more strategic role in the C-suite by becoming a thought leader in the field. Here is the list of the top 10 most innovative CTOs who made the list.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Spandan Mahapatra, CTO of High Tech and Professional Services Business Unit at TCS. Spandan drives The OKRs with his special FTE global team of more than 150 professionals, comprising enterprise architects, domain consultants, pre-sales solutions team, technology experts, and business solutions labs in Cincinnati where he and his team are leveraging a comprehensive suite of digital technology platforms.

The issue features Anubhav Arora and Unmesh Srivastava as the Executives of the Month.

Anubhav Arora: Anubhav Arora is the CTO of Fidelis Cybersecurity. Anubhav, along with the team, created many strides including the patented engineering innovations, which made him a significant player in the NDR space. He is responsible for the technology, product vision, and architecture of the company’s cybersecurity solutions.

Unmesh Srivastava: Unmesh Srivastava is the CTO of P3 Health Partners. He believes that technology can solve all major problems that exist in the modern world. While growing up, he was always fascinated by emerging trends, which led him to pursue engineering. However, what pushed him towards healthcare was his experience.

This issue further includes,

David Huang: David Huang is the CTO of BizPay. His vision is to help businesses maximize their value from technology. He has extensive experience in overarching technology strategy and information management strategy in large corporations and start-ups across various sectors.

Anoop Muraleedharan: Anoop Muraleedharan is the CTO of LogicPlum. He coded and released his first website when he was just fifteen. Anoop developed a unique software inventory and billing solutions, which was later bought by a company.

Eren Niazi: Eren Niazi is the CTO of Open Source Evolution LLC. He pioneered the open-source storage movement. At the age of 18, Eren had a vision of a free world where all programmers worked together to unlock and develop disruptive technologies.

Aristotle Balogh: Aristotle Balogh is the CTO of Airbnb. He oversees Airbnb’s Engineering and Data Science organizations. This includes leading the company’s Infrastructure, IT, and Information Security teams, as well as core platforms like Trust, Payments, etc.

Bobby Murphy: Bobby Murphy is the Co-Founder and CTO of Snapchat, Inc. He oversees the company’s engineering and product development. After graduating from Stanford, he spent a year working as a software engineer at Revel Systems to cover Snapchat’s server bills.

Parag Agarwal: Parag Agarwal is the CTO of Twitter. His contributions at Twitter include leading efforts to increase the relevance of tweets in Twitter users’ timelines using the latest technology such as AI which prevents the abuse of the social networking platform.

Andrew Lang: Andrew Lang is the Global CTO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He is responsible for evaluating new and emerging technologies as well as setting and leading the global technology strategy and shared services such as enterprise architecture, cloud computing, etc.

“In today’s ever-changing world, CTOs need to play more dynamic roles and set new goals that technically and culturally impact an organization. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate the most innovative CTOs who are leading transformative initiatives and streamlining digitization across industry verticals,” says Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring stories here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses. To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve



Founder & CEO



Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215



http://www.analyticsinsight.net

Media:



Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566