Analytics Insight Announces ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology’ in June 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Exceptionalleaders–Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2021’ in its June magazine issue. The issue is the tenth volume focusing on disruptive women leaders who have achieved remarkable success by making a significant breakthrough in the world of technology.

The magazine issue recognizes ten influential women who bring unique technologies and disruptive solutions to the table and inspire the next generation of women to come. Here is the list of women who are trailblazing digitization and bringing inclusiveness to the technology sphere in 2021.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Rani Yadav-Ranjan, Head of Technology & Innovation within Ericsson Global AI Accelerator. Rani works across the whole company, supporting teams in developing industry-leading solutions that the customers expect. A key part of Rani’s role is driving the innovation strategy for the GAIA artificial intelligence functions, including global operations. She also advocates for AI to underline design elements, product components and infrastructure at Ericsson.

The issue features Jennifer Lee and Michelle Taylor as the Executives of the Month.

Jennifer Lee: Jennifer Lee is the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Intradiem. She started as the Director of the customer success department in the company. In late 2019, Jennifer transitioned into her current role as the CSO, where she uses the learnings from her early years to help lead the teams responsible for Intradiem’s products and marketing.

Michelle Taylor: As the Director of Marketing at NSI-MI Technologies, Michelle Taylor is responsible for all marketing programs and brand management. She joined NSI-MI Technologies in 2010 with an extensive set of business skills which include 20 years of administration and marketing experience in an engineering environment.

This issue further includes,

Elena Elkina: Elena Elkina is one of the three partners and co-founders of Aleada. Working for multiple companies in legal, financial, healthcare institutions, and Internet of Things, Elena set her career path in privacy and data protection through her interest.

Heather Pace Clark: Heather Pace Clark is the Co-founder of Gilytics. Heather has over fifteen years of international experience in technology, working for various well-known organizations including REC Solar, WEF, and Orange France Telecom.

Marla Blaylock: As the CEO of Blue Lotus Systems, Marla Blaylock leads in the digital transformation efforts for Fortune 500 companies around the world. She is a passionate thought leader, providing strategic execution of organization-wide business initiatives.

Sheri Atwood: Sheri Atwood is the Founder and CEO of SupportPay. She launched SupportPay, an automated child support app that makes it easy for separated and divorced families to exchange money, after realizing the intricacies of child support.

Shiana Siruma: Shiana Siruma is the Vice President of Customer Solutions, APAC at Strata Results. She has been a people’s leader for fourteen years. In her role, Shiana manages strategies for brand awareness and promotes company offerings.

Zara Zamani: Zara Zamani is the Head of Disruptive Technologies at Meta Bytes. She is a blockchain solution architect with multiple years of experience in entrepreneurship in the Fintech and Travel-tech industry.

Deborah Barrett: Deborah Barrett is the Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of Qualcomm. In her position, Deborah is responsible for designing and integrating Qualcomm’s Corporate Compliance program into its international business operations.

“Internet and technology are defining most of where the world is headed. Leading the change, many women are at the forefront of disrupting tech innovations and solutions across the globe. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to celebrate a powerful tribe of women who are moving the tech forward with their cutting-edge solutions,” says Adilin Beatrice, Senior Analyst at Analytics Insight.

Read their inspiring stories here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

