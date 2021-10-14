Analytic Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Nancy Smith, President & CEO of Analytic Partners, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Analytic Partners President & CEO Nancy Smith as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Nancy Smith as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Nancy founded Analytic Partners in 2000 with the vision to turn data into expertise so that brands can create closer connections with their customers and drive growth. Nancy gained a deep understanding of advertising, branding and the power of data to fuel decisions through her experiences as an analyst at ASI (now, Ipsos ASI) and delivering actionable intelligence as a business manager at Clairol. Nancy had a vision for a different kind of analytics provider that partnered closely with brands to deliver an end-to-end solution from data to analytics to decisions. With Analytic Partners, Nancy is proud to lead the world’s largest independent global marketing analytics solution provider. The company has 15 global offices servicing clients in more than 50 countries.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an innovator in our industry, but more so I am proud of our team who live our values of people, passion and growth,” said Smith. “Our solution empowers our clients to make better data-driven decisions and drive the adoption of analytics to transform businesses.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Nancy Smith as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is the leading cloud-based, managed software platform which provides adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning & optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so that our clients can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success.

