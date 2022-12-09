Analog Devices to Participate in Oppenheimer 5G Summit

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Corporate Vice President of Communications & Cloud, Andy McLean, will speak at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Michael Lucarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

