Analog Devices to Participate in J.P. Morgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the Board of Directors, Vincent Roche, will speak at the JPMorgan 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference in London, England on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. British Summer Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http://www.analog.com.

Contacts

Michael Lucarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Analog Devices, Inc.

781-461-3282

investor.relations@analog.com

