ANA Chooses GE Digital’s Fuel Insight to Drive Sustainability Initiatives

ANA focuses on data-driven decision making to enable fuel savings and sustainability

Software analyzes flight data, examines fuel usage trends, and quickly identifies savings

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Digital today announced that All Nippon Airways (ANA) has implemented Fuel Insight, a software solution that works by understanding real data from the aircraft to meet 2050 net zero emissions goals. Aviation Software solutions from GE Digital help aircraft operators increase sustainability across their operation – from fuel usage, to airspace efficiency, predictive maintenance, and flight crew performance.

Fuel Insight from GE Digital Aviation Software is a digital suite that leverages proprietary analytics algorithms to monitor fuel efficiency and deliver data-driven insights for identifying and implementing sustainable fuel efficiency initiatives.

ANA is Japan’s largest airline with a complex fleet structure representing a number of aircraft types. After extensive testing, the company decided on Fuel Insights to manage its fuel efficiency and sustainability initiatives. The project, powered by GE Digital’s robust analytics, flexible visualization capabilities, and subject matter expertise in flight data analytics and operations, will focus on three fuel savings initiatives: engine out / taxi in, idle reverse thrust, and normal climb as a first step.

“Our mission is not only to save fuel, but also to incorporate ESG / SDGs perspectives, use the Fuel Insight for more accurate observations, and take data-driven policymaking and prioritized actions,” said Takashi Kondo, Vice President of ANA Flight Operations Standards. “We will support and encourage timely decision-making and pursue execution and results. Fuel Insight provides the most sophisticated technology, and we appreciated the relationship we have with GE Digital.”

ANA and GE have a long-standing relationship, collaborating on data analytics in flight and technical operations. This collaboration has enabled fully virtual implementation of solutions supported by a regional service team in the region.

“Two major challenges in airline operation today concern fuel costs and carbon emissions,” said Frank Siegers, General Manager APAC & China of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “GE feels a responsibility to make our world better for future generations, and that includes ensuring that our customers are empowered to reduce the impact of their technology and environmental footprint within their operations as well.”

More information on Fuel Insight can be found here.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

