Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech”) (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net revenue of $27.3 million

Operating income of $1.2 million

Net income of $1.0 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.07

Customer orders of $31.6 million

Book to bill ratio of 1.2:1

Unrestricted cash of $32.2 million

Repurchased 291,383 shares for $2.7 million

December 31, 2021 backlog of $48.5 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “We are encouraged by the continued bookings and revenue momentum we experienced during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with over $31 million in bookings and over $27 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth rates of 77% and 52%, respectively. Despite ongoing shipping and supply chain challenges across the industry, demand within our served end markets continues to be strong. For the second consecutive quarter we generated a record backlog, reaching $48.5 million and representing more than two and a half times that of this period a year ago, while new quoting activity is now extending beyond the current fiscal year.”

GAAP Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 Q4 Q1 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2021 Revenues, net $ 27.3 $ 24.3 $ 18.0 Gross profit $ 10.8 $ 9.2 $ 7.5 Gross margin 39.4 % 37.8 % 41.8 % Operating income $ 1.2 $ 1.3 $ 1.1 Operating margin 4.5 % 5.3 % 5.9 % Net income $ 1.0 $ 0.7 $ 0.7 Net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

Net revenues increased 12% sequentially and 52% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with the sequential increase primarily attributable to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our horizontal diffusion furnace. The prior year period was more heavily affected by uncertainty in the global economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relative to last quarter, gross margin increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to a more favorable product mix. Gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased compared to prior year due to primarily to product mix, with increased shipments of our horizontal diffusion furnaces and our high temperature belt furnaces.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1.4 million on a sequential basis. Adjusting for the partial insurance reimbursement for the cyber incident ($0.4 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, SG&A increased sequentially by $1.0 million due primarily to increased shipping and logistics costs, driven by higher revenues, as well as higher shipping rates for our products shipped from our Shanghai factory. SG&A increased $2.7 million compared to the prior year period due primarily to $1.1 million in increased shipping and logistics costs, driven by higher revenues and increased shipping rates, $0.4 million in higher commissions on higher sales, $0.3 million in added SG&A from our acquisition of Intersurface Dynamics in March 2021, and $0.4 million for IT and ERP consulting, legal and increased travel.

Research, Development and Engineering increased $0.2 million sequentially and $0.3 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and an operating income of $1.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.7 million in the preceding quarter and $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.0 million, or 7 cents per share. This compares to net income of $0.7 million, or 5 cent per share, for both the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, revenues are expected to be in the range of $26 to $28 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, is expected to be approximately 40% with operating margin in the upper single digits.

A portion of Amtech’s results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies™, PR Hoffman™ and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Amtech”), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech’s future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “would,” “could”, “likely,” “future,” “target,” “forecast,” “goal,” “observe,” and “strategy” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the year-ended September 30, 2021, listed various important factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) (Unaudited) Summary Financial Information (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 December 31,



2020 Amtech Systems, Inc. Revenues, net $ 27,329 $ 24,340 $ 17,975 Gross profit $ 10,764 $ 9,211 $ 7,512 Gross margin 39 % 38 % 42 % Operating income $ 1,240 $ 1,296 $ 1,054 New orders $ 31,637 $ 34,188 $ 17,869 Backlog $ 48,452 $ 44,143 $ 13,799 Semiconductor Segment Revenues, net $ 23,631 $ 19,891 $ 15,575 Gross profit $ 9,528 $ 7,732 $ 6,912 Gross margin 40 % 39 % 44 % Operating income $ 2,357 $ 2,609 $ 2,197 New orders $ 27,809 $ 30,247 $ 15,483 Backlog $ 46,921 $ 42,743 $ 12,750 Material and Substrate Segment Revenues, net $ 3,698 $ 4,449 $ 2,400 Gross profit $ 1,236 $ 1,479 $ 600 Gross margin 33 % 33 % 25 % Operating income (loss) $ 181 $ 264 $ (66 ) New orders $ 3,828 $ 3,941 $ 2,386 Backlog $ 1,531 $ 1,400 $ 1,049

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 27,329 $ 17,975 Cost of sales 16,565 10,463 Gross profit 10,764 7,512 Selling, general and administrative 7,952 5,213 Research, development and engineering 1,572 1,245 Operating income 1,240 1,054 Interest expense and other, net (83 ) (255 ) Income before income tax provision 1,157 799 Income tax provision 160 80 Net income $ 997 $ 719 Income Per Share: Net income per basic share $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,254 14,072 Diluted 14,485 14,117

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31,



2021 September 30,



2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,188 $ 32,836 Restricted cash 526 — Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $147 and $188 at December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively) 25,204 22,502 Inventories 24,115 22,075 Income taxes receivable 4 1,046 Other current assets 2,721 2,407 Total current assets 84,758 80,866 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 13,768 14,083 Right-of-Use Assets – Net 8,573 8,646 Intangible Assets – Net 833 858 Goodwill 11,168 11,168 Deferred Income Taxes – Net 671 631 Other Assets 624 661 Total Assets $ 120,395 $ 116,913 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,227 $ 8,229 Accrued compensation and related taxes 3,176 2,881 Accrued warranty expense 717 545 Other accrued liabilities 709 903 Current maturities of long-term debt 401 396 Current portion of long-term lease liability 550 531 Contract liabilities 4,446 1,624 Total current liabilities 20,226 15,109 Long-Term Debt 4,299 4,402 Long-Term Lease Liability 8,300 8,389 Income Taxes Payable 3,203 3,277 Other Long-Term Liabilities 40 102 Total Liabilities 36,068 31,279 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,025,192 and 14,304,492 at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively 140 143 Additional paid-in capital 124,430 126,380 Accumulated other comprehensive income 251 14 Retained deficit (40,494 ) (40,903 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 84,327 85,634 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 120,395 $ 116,913

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 997 $ 719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 430 325 Write-down of inventory 120 48 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 103 65 (Reversal of) provision for allowance for doubtful accounts (19 ) 5 Other, net — 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,683 ) (2,702 ) Inventories (2,161 ) 613 Other assets (207 ) 20 Accounts payable 1,979 738 Accrued income taxes 968 34 Accrued and other liabilities 140 304 Contract liabilities 2,822 (68 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,489 104 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (45 ) (198 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45 ) (198 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 69 135 Repurchase of common stock (2,713 ) — Payments on long-term debt (97 ) (93 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,741 ) 42 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 175 596 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (122 ) 544 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 32,836 45,070 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 32,714 $ 45,614

