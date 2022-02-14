Home Business Wire Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire

Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech”) (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights:

  • Net revenue of $27.3 million
  • Operating income of $1.2 million
  • Net income of $1.0 million
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.07
  • Customer orders of $31.6 million
  • Book to bill ratio of 1.2:1
  • Unrestricted cash of $32.2 million
  • Repurchased 291,383 shares for $2.7 million
  • December 31, 2021 backlog of $48.5 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “We are encouraged by the continued bookings and revenue momentum we experienced during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with over $31 million in bookings and over $27 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth rates of 77% and 52%, respectively. Despite ongoing shipping and supply chain challenges across the industry, demand within our served end markets continues to be strong. For the second consecutive quarter we generated a record backlog, reaching $48.5 million and representing more than two and a half times that of this period a year ago, while new quoting activity is now extending beyond the current fiscal year.”

GAAP Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Q1

Q4

Q1

 

FY 2022

FY 2021

FY 2021

Revenues, net

$

27.3

 

$

24.3

 

$

18.0

 

Gross profit

$

10.8

 

$

9.2

 

$

7.5

 

Gross margin

 

39.4

%

 

37.8

%

 

41.8

%

Operating income

$

1.2

 

$

1.3

 

$

1.1

 

Operating margin

 

4.5

%

 

5.3

%

 

5.9

%

Net income

$

1.0

 

$

0.7

 

$

0.7

 

Net income per diluted share

$

0.07

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.05

 

Net revenues increased 12% sequentially and 52% from the first quarter of fiscal 2021, with the sequential increase primarily attributable to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our horizontal diffusion furnace. The prior year period was more heavily affected by uncertainty in the global economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relative to last quarter, gross margin increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to a more favorable product mix. Gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased compared to prior year due to primarily to product mix, with increased shipments of our horizontal diffusion furnaces and our high temperature belt furnaces.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1.4 million on a sequential basis. Adjusting for the partial insurance reimbursement for the cyber incident ($0.4 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, SG&A increased sequentially by $1.0 million due primarily to increased shipping and logistics costs, driven by higher revenues, as well as higher shipping rates for our products shipped from our Shanghai factory. SG&A increased $2.7 million compared to the prior year period due primarily to $1.1 million in increased shipping and logistics costs, driven by higher revenues and increased shipping rates, $0.4 million in higher commissions on higher sales, $0.3 million in added SG&A from our acquisition of Intersurface Dynamics in March 2021, and $0.4 million for IT and ERP consulting, legal and increased travel.

Research, Development and Engineering increased $0.2 million sequentially and $0.3 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and an operating income of $1.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.7 million in the preceding quarter and $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.0 million, or 7 cents per share. This compares to net income of $0.7 million, or 5 cent per share, for both the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022, revenues are expected to be in the range of $26 to $28 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, is expected to be approximately 40% with operating margin in the upper single digits.

A portion of Amtech’s results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal first quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 1-877-614-0009. For international callers, please dial +1 313-209-7315. The confirmation code is 9145284. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, PR Hoffman and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Amtech”), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech’s future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “would,” “could”, “likely,” “future,” “target,” “forecast,” “goal,” “observe,” and “strategy” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the year-ended September 30, 2021, listed various important factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

(Unaudited)

 

Summary Financial Information

(in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

September 30,

2021

 

December 31,

2020

Amtech Systems, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net

 

$

27,329

 

 

$

24,340

 

 

$

17,975

 

Gross profit

 

$

10,764

 

 

$

9,211

 

 

$

7,512

 

Gross margin

 

 

39

%

 

 

38

%

 

 

42

%

Operating income

 

$

1,240

 

 

$

1,296

 

 

$

1,054

 

New orders

 

$

31,637

 

 

$

34,188

 

 

$

17,869

 

Backlog

 

$

48,452

 

 

$

44,143

 

 

$

13,799

 

Semiconductor Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net

 

$

23,631

 

 

$

19,891

 

 

$

15,575

 

Gross profit

 

$

9,528

 

 

$

7,732

 

 

$

6,912

 

Gross margin

 

 

40

%

 

 

39

%

 

 

44

%

Operating income

 

$

2,357

 

 

$

2,609

 

 

$

2,197

 

New orders

 

$

27,809

 

 

$

30,247

 

 

$

15,483

 

Backlog

 

$

46,921

 

 

$

42,743

 

 

$

12,750

 

Material and Substrate Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net

 

$

3,698

 

 

$

4,449

 

 

$

2,400

 

Gross profit

 

$

1,236

 

 

$

1,479

 

 

$

600

 

Gross margin

 

 

33

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

25

%

Operating income (loss)

 

$

181

 

 

$

264

 

 

$

(66

)

New orders

 

$

3,828

 

 

$

3,941

 

 

$

2,386

 

Backlog

 

$

1,531

 

 

$

1,400

 

 

$

1,049

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

(Unaudited)

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues, net

 

$

27,329

 

 

$

17,975

 

Cost of sales

 

 

16,565

 

 

 

10,463

 

Gross profit

 

 

10,764

 

 

 

7,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

7,952

 

 

 

5,213

 

Research, development and engineering

 

 

1,572

 

 

 

1,245

 

Operating income

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and other, net

 

 

(83

)

 

 

(255

)

Income before income tax provision

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

799

 

Income tax provision

 

 

160

 

 

 

80

 

Net income

 

$

997

 

 

$

719

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Per Share:

 

 

 

 

Net income per basic share

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.05

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.05

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

14,254

 

 

 

14,072

 

Diluted

 

 

14,485

 

 

 

14,117

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

(Unaudited)

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

2021

 

September 30,

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

32,188

 

 

$

32,836

 

Restricted cash

 

 

526

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $147 and $188 at December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively)

 

 

25,204

 

 

 

22,502

 

Inventories

 

 

24,115

 

 

 

22,075

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

4

 

 

 

1,046

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,721

 

 

 

2,407

 

Total current assets

 

 

84,758

 

 

 

80,866

 

Property, Plant and Equipment – Net

 

 

13,768

 

 

 

14,083

 

Right-of-Use Assets – Net

 

 

8,573

 

 

 

8,646

 

Intangible Assets – Net

 

 

833

 

 

 

858

 

Goodwill

 

 

11,168

 

 

 

11,168

 

Deferred Income Taxes – Net

 

 

671

 

 

 

631

 

Other Assets

 

 

624

 

 

 

661

 

Total Assets

 

$

120,395

 

 

$

116,913

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

10,227

 

 

$

8,229

 

Accrued compensation and related taxes

 

 

3,176

 

 

 

2,881

 

Accrued warranty expense

 

 

717

 

 

 

545

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

709

 

 

 

903

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

401

 

 

 

396

 

Current portion of long-term lease liability

 

 

550

 

 

 

531

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

4,446

 

 

 

1,624

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

20,226

 

 

 

15,109

 

Long-Term Debt

 

 

4,299

 

 

 

4,402

 

Long-Term Lease Liability

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

8,389

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

3,203

 

 

 

3,277

 

Other Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

40

 

 

 

102

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

36,068

 

 

 

31,279

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,025,192 and 14,304,492 at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

140

 

 

 

143

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

124,430

 

 

 

126,380

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

251

 

 

 

14

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(40,494

)

 

 

(40,903

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

84,327

 

 

 

85,634

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

120,395

 

 

$

116,913

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

(Unaudited)

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

997

 

 

$

719

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

430

 

 

 

325

 

Write-down of inventory

 

 

120

 

 

 

48

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

 

 

103

 

 

 

65

 

(Reversal of) provision for allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

(19

)

 

 

5

 

Other, net

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,683

)

 

 

(2,702

)

Inventories

 

 

(2,161

)

 

 

613

 

Other assets

 

 

(207

)

 

 

20

 

Accounts payable

 

 

1,979

 

 

 

738

 

Accrued income taxes

 

 

968

 

 

 

34

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

140

 

 

 

304

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

2,822

 

 

 

(68

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

2,489

 

 

 

104

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(198

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(198

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

69

 

 

 

135

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(2,713

)

 

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(93

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(2,741

)

 

 

42

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

 

175

 

 

 

596

 

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

 

(122

)

 

 

544

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

 

 

32,836

 

 

 

45,070

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period

 

$

32,714

 

 

$

45,614

 

Contacts

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa D. Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 360-3756

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

(617) 542-6180

irelations@amtechsystems.com

Articoli correlati

U.S. Xpress and Aurora Announce Collaboration for the Intelligent Deployment of Autonomous Trucks

Business Wire Business Wire -
U.S. Xpress is a key collaboration partner for Aurora, broadening Aurora’s Partner Ecosystem to deliver a premium service for...
Continua a leggere

Amkor Technology Reports Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

U.S. Xpress and Aurora Announce Collaboration for the Intelligent Deployment of Autonomous Trucks

Business Wire