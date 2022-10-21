Amprius Technologies to Host Extreme Fast Charge Demonstration of One of Its Commercially Available Batteries

0-80% State of Charge in Less Than Six Minutes

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that it will host a demonstration on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, of one of its battery’s extreme fast charge rate of 0-80% state of charge in less than six minutes.





Amprius has been in commercial production since 2018, and has continued to evolve its batteries in pursuit of game changing performance, offering batteries that provide superior performance compared to conventional graphite lithium-ion batteries.

During the virtual demonstration, Amprius’ Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ionel Stefan will explain the proprietary silicon nanowire anode technology and the unique battery characteristics that make it well positioned to address the electric mobility market.

Dr. Stefan will be testing Amprius’ Aviation High Power Fast Charge Cell (P/N CL0007 Silicon Nanowire Anode / LCO Cathode) that has the following specifications:

2.75Ah capacity

28 g weight

360 Wh/kg at C/5 discharge (Amprius provides range of batteries between 360-450 Wh/kg)

890 Wh/L at C/5 discharge (Amprius provides range of batteries between 890-1,400 Wh/L)

Greater than 100 cycles to 80% of initial capacity at 100% DoD

Max continuous discharge current 12.5A (5C)

This technological advancement validates Amprius’ performance against the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium 2025 goal of 0-80% in sub-15 minutes and has been verified by third-party independent testing.

Amprius’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kang Sun and Chief Operating Officer Jon Bornstein will join Dr. Stefan for a question-and-answer session following the extreme fast charge demonstration.

Registration is required for this event.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

