Home Business Wire Amprius Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results
Business Wire

Amprius Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.


Amprius posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.amprius.com, that details the company’s results and provides an update on its business initiatives including product roadmap milestones, manufacturing scale-up progress, and customer acquisition efforts.

Management will also hold a live conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results and business updates.

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442

International Number: 201-689-8548

Webcast: Register and Join

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxxTM batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado and expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCoreTM platform. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Investors
Tom Colton, Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com

Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@gateway-grp.com

Articoli correlati

Archer Announces First Quarter 2024 Results; Flight Testing Accelerates As Midnight Closes In On Transition Milestone & Midnight’s Key Systems Pass Rigorous Testing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Midnight’s Flight Test Campaign Accelerates – Closing In On Transition Milestone. In Q1, Archer flew 100+ flights, keeping us...
Continua a leggere

HeartBeam Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continued Clinical and Regulatory Progress on the AIMIGo™ 3D VECG System Presented Positive Results on its Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for...
Continua a leggere

Flux Power Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acceleration of Initiatives to Address Market Trends Board of Directors Appointments Strengthen Leadership and Governance Management to Host Conference Call Today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php