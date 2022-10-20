Amprius Technologies Receives Delivery of Its First Large-Scale Production Machine to Address Growing Demand

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company received the first large-scale anode production machine from centrotherm, which it plans to install at its current Fremont location. This machine is expected to increase Amprius’ capacity for silicon anode production to approximately 2 MWhs, or ten times its current capacity, by year-end 2023. With this increased capacity, Amprius anticipates it will be able to support the increasing number of customer requests for products and prototypes of its high-power batteries to support these customers’ qualification processes and commercial needs. Further, the expanded silicon nanowire anode production capacity is expected to accelerate Amprius’ development of its technological processes for building batteries at a gigawatt-hour scale as the company prepares for the construction of its high-volume manufacturing facility, the tentative location for which is expected to be in Texas, among potential sites that include Georgia.





“Increasing our anode production with the first centrotherm machine here in Fremont is an important step in expanding capacity to meet the significant market demand for our breakthrough silicon nanowire anode batteries,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius. “Our ability to support the many customer requests for Amprius’ batteries and development prototypes, and to step up our expertise so that we can move swiftly into large-scale production, are crucial as we progress into the next phase of our commercialization strategy and prepare to install our high-volume machines from centrotherm.”

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

