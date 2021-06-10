Amplitude Unveils New Experimentation Application for Digital Optimization

New Amplitude Experiment product leverages customer behavior and product analytics to eliminate the barriers to scaling A/B testing programs.

“Every company needs to be digital first, but too many are guessing what they should build next and wasting time on experiments that are doomed to fail,” said Justin Bauer, SVP Product, Amplitude. “Since Experiment is powered by customer behavior, businesses can free themselves from low-impact activities and get the invaluable insight that can accelerate and truly scale how they design and deliver digital products and experiences. This is an entirely new chapter for A/B testing that enables any company – whether they’re digital native or embarking on their digital transformation journey – to make bigger and smarter bets that drive stronger business results.”

Digital growth and customer loyalty are driven by how quickly organizations can determine and deliver the best experience for customers. However, existing solutions for A/B testing and feature flagging make it difficult to scale experimentation and rapid learning because they are disconnected from customer behavior. This gap means they lack both the analytics to design effective experiments and surface clear next steps and the behavioral data to target segments and manage user identity. The result is organizations get stuck in low-value activities that don’t drive growth – like testing small tweaks to copy and color changes or using basic on/off toggling to manage new feature release risk – or they waste resources and time on experiments that are doomed to fail – like starting from a weak hypothesis or not being able to reach the right segments.

Through the Behavioral Graph and Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System, Amplitude Experiment eliminates these challenges by resolving the underlying issues of experiment design, targeting, identity resolution and analysis. Now with the addition of the Amplitude Experiment solution, organizations have a complete learning and growth loop from insight to action to testing and delivery all within a single system.

Amplitude Analytics identifies problems, uncovers opportunities, and measures impact.

identifies problems, uncovers opportunities, and measures impact. Amplitude Recommend matches the right messages, content, and items to each individual user.

matches the right messages, content, and items to each individual user. Amplitude Experiment tests bets and serves the best experience to customers.

“Our digital experience is core to the success of our business – the speed at which we experiment and test new features is critical. Amplitude Experiment is a game changer for Shift. Since it’s powered by customer behavior insights and analytics, we’re able to design better tests, learn from them faster and change the way we build and deliver experiences to our customers”, said Adam Johnston, Director of Product at Shift. “Amplitude has been a great partner to Shift on product analytics, and we are excited to have been able to deepen that relationship through the new Experiment product.”

Experiment is available now. To learn more please visit: amplitude.com/amplitude-experiment and to watch a short video visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV4LAKXutqw

Amplitude is the Digital Optimization System. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes — from loyalty to lifetime value — and intelligently adapt each experience in real time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers, including 23 of the Fortune 100, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” Learn more at https://amplitude.com/.

