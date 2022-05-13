Home Business Wire Amplitude to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
Amplitude to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that Hoang Vuong, chief financial officer, will present at the following investor events:

  • Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on June 7, 2022, at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT.
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on June 8, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. CT / 6:40 a.m. PT.

Live webcasts of these presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. More than 1,700 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How do our digital products drive our business?” The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2’s 2022 Spring Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

