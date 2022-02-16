Amplitude Launches New Technology Integrations to Unify Data and Expand Customer Choice in the Digital Optimization Era

Amplitude’s growing technology ecosystem makes it the hub for turning customer data into actionable insights and targeted digital experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced new and enhanced integrations across the technology stack to empower organizations to better unify, analyze, and act on customer data. Amplitude now has new integrations with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, and MailChimp as well as an enhanced integration with HubSpot. This adds to the more than 60 existing integrations that unlock actionable customer insights that fuel faster product innovation. The new set of integrations allows customers to seamlessly ingest data into Amplitude, reduce time to implement Amplitude, and create more customized marketing campaigns.

Amplitude takes an open approach to help customers move data to and from its Digital Optimization System. Through its growing partner ecosystem, Amplitude is able to ingest data through customer data platforms (CDPs), data warehouses, SaaS platforms, and Amplitude’s own software development kits (SDKs). Nearly 600 organizations already use Amplitude’s data warehouse and cloud storage integrations with Snowflake, Google Cloud Storage, and AWS S3, and now companies using Google BigQuery and AWS Redshift can export data from Amplitude as well. With simplified access to new data sources and destinations, teams can eliminate data silos, enrich data sets, and increase visibility into customer behaviors.

“As the demand for digital optimization increases, organizations are asking for easier and faster ways to both import their data into Amplitude and export enriched data to downstream applications,” said Justin Bauer, senior vice president of product at Amplitude. “Data management is a huge challenge for many leaders, so the breadth and depth of Amplitude’s technology integration ecosystem is a powerful differentiator for our Digital Optimization System. We’re becoming the go-to hub for customer data, making it easier than ever for companies to understand their customers, create better product experiences, and ultimately grow their business.”

Today consumers expect intuitive, customized product experiences, and organizations are realizing that surface-level web analytics are insufficient. Instead, teams need actionable insights into user behavior across all digital touchpoints in order to manage, measure, and optimize their digital products and customer experiences. With new integrations into Google Tag Manager and Adobe, businesses can now easily migrate data from these traditional web and marketing analytics solutions to Amplitude, drastically reducing time-to-implement from weeks to minutes.

By connecting key marketing technologies to Amplitude, organizations can also say goodbye to one-size-fits-all marketing campaigns and ensure customers and prospects are served the right messages every time. With new integrations into Mailchimp, Klaviyo, and Customer.io, Amplitude customers can deliver on a variety of marketing use cases such as data-driven personalization, personalized customer journeys, and campaign automation.

“It’s impossible to overemphasize the importance of self-service analytics at Kahoot!” said Martí Colominas, head of data at Kahoot! “With Amplitude’s ability to connect out of the box with our technology stack, we are able to remove data bottlenecks to not only receive insights faster but also spark further curiosity and experimentation within the product to improve the user experience.”

In a further expansion of the Amplitude partner ecosystem, the team at Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced Amplitude’s designation as an AI for Data Analytics (AIDA) solution. The sole product analytics solution with the AIDA designation, Amplitude leverages AWS artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services to take the complexity out of AI-based insights and personalization.

