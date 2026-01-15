Amplitude Acquires InfiniGrow to Bring Revenue Analytics to Marketers

InfiniGrow acquisition advances Amplitude’s AI vision by expanding intelligent analytics across marketing and revenue use cases

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL) has acquired InfiniGrow, an AI marketing analytics company. The acquisition reinforces Amplitude’s focus on making analytics actionable and helping marketers move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive business outcomes from a single platform.

Marketers have more data than ever, but acting on it is hard. Too often, insights live in dashboards while decisions happen somewhere else. The InfiniGrow team will help Amplitude close that gap by evolving analytics from reporting on what already happened into actionable insights that help teams measure, forecast, and optimize the impact of marketing on revenue.

“InfiniGrow built AI to answer the hardest questions marketers face, and that’s exactly what Amplitude does,” said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude. “Together, we’re turning complex data into clear decisions teams can act on confidently.”

Across today’s marketing teams, analysts play a critical role in defining sessions, connecting customer journeys, and maintaining trust in the data. To strengthen that foundation, Amplitude is doubling down on session-based analytics by making sessions first-class across the platform and preserving session context over time. This ensures marketing actions are rooted in accurate insights and clearly tied to real business outcomes. Without that foundation, action becomes guesswork.

InfiniGrow’s AI-powered marketing analytics builds on this foundation by helping teams measure, forecast, and optimize how marketing drives revenue. With advanced what-if analysis and scenario modeling, marketers can explore tradeoffs, test assumptions, and iteratively plan and allocate budgets using AI-driven forecasts.

“We built InfiniGrow to apply AI to the real decisions marketers face every day, grounded in clean and contextual customer journey data,” said Daniel Meler, co-founder and CEO of InfiniGrow. “Joining Amplitude allows us to scale that work and contribute to a broader AI analytics vision that empowers teams to act with confidence.”

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading AI analytics platform, helping over 4,500 customers—including Atlassian, Burger King, NBCUniversal, Square, and Under Armour—build better products and digital experiences. With powerful AI Agents embedded across our platform, teams can analyze, test, and optimize user experiences faster than ever. Ranked #1 across multiple categories in G2’s Fall 2025 Report, Amplitude is the best-in-class solution for product, data, and marketing teams. Learn more at amplitude.com.

About InfiniGrow

InfiniGrow is an AI marketing analytics platform that helps organizations measure, forecast, and optimize the impact of marketing on revenue. By unifying marketing, sales, and financial data, InfiniGrow provides real-time visibility into what’s working and why across channels and customer journeys. Its analytics, attribution, and forecasting capabilities enable teams to understand what drives results, plan and optimize budgets, evaluate scenarios, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

