Amplifon Named One of the 200 “America’s Most Loved Workplaces” by Newsweek

Company ranked among the best in America for employee engagement and satisfaction

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplifon, parent company of Miracle-Ear and the world leader in hearing care services and solutions, has been included in Newsweek’s annual ranking of America’s 200 Most Loved Workplaces®.





The ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Most Loved Workplaces® and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), lists the companies that employees love the most. Amplifon is the only hearing care company included in the ranking.

The ranking takes into account various elements related to employee satisfaction and opinion, including levels of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging, as well as the CEO leadership. For the first time in four years, the number of companies surveyed has increased from 100 to 200.

The results were determined by surveying more than 2.6 million employees at companies ranging in size from fewer than 50 to more than 10,000 employees. The ranking recognizes companies that make respecting, caring for, and valuing their employees a core part of their business model.

“ We are proud to receive this recognition as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces. As an organization that dedicates itself to providing engaging and rewarding experiences for our people, it’s an affirming reflection of the work we’ve done and will continue to do,” commented Silvana Iseni, Amplifon Americas Sr VP of HR.

“It’s inspiring to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, a clear indication that companies are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected. We’re excited to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief.

Amplifon is a retail and services company where people play a critical role. Amplifon’s people strategy is based on three pillars: organization, people, and culture, which accelerate business growth and long-term sustainability. Today, the group employs more than 20,300 people in 26 countries.

Amplifon

Amplifon is the world’s leading hearing care services and solutions group. Its goal is to enable people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound, offering innovative and personalized products and services to guarantee the best solution for each customer. Founded in Milan in 1950, the Group, with annual revenues of over 2 billion euros, operates through a network of around 10,000 points of sale and more than 20,300 people in 26 countries on 5 continents. For further information: https://corporate.amplifon.com

Miracle-Ear

For more than 75 years, Miracle-Ear® has been a leader in providing innovative hearing solutions that improve lives, relationships, and communities. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miracle-Ear has a retail network of more than 1,500 locally franchised and corporate-owned stores in all 50 U.S. states. Every Miracle-Ear store leverages leading-edge technology to customize hearing solutions that will fit each customer’s individual needs, lifestyle, and budget. The Miracle-Ear brand is owned by Amplifon. For more information, visit www.miracle-ear.com

