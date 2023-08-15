AmplifAI Ranks No. 1119, Top 22%, on the 2023 Inc. 5000

For the second year in a row, AmplifAI makes the Inc. 5000, now elevated to No. 1119 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2023inc5000list–AmplifAI, the leading AI-driven performance enablement platform for employee-focused enterprises, is proud to announce its recognition on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second consecutive year. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. AmplifAI’s remarkable growth and dedication to empowering frontline teams have earned them a spot among the top-performing organizations in the nation.





AmplifAI’s impressive ranking on the Inc. 5000 for 2023 further solidifies its position as a driving force in the industry. The company secured an overall rank of 1119 on the list, highlighting its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that revolutionize the way enterprises approach performance management and employee engagement. Notably, AmplifAI secured the 115th position in Texas, 159th position in the Software category, and an impressive 53rd position in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

Sean Minter, CEO and Founder of AmplifAI, expressed his pride and gratitude for the company’s recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. He stated, “Being named on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the value our AI-driven solutions bring to our clients. This honor validates the market need for our innovative technology that fosters performance and engagement for frontline teams.”

AmplifAI’s groundbreaking AI-driven platform enables enterprises to leverage data and artificial intelligence to create personalized environments that empower every employee to achieve their full potential. Seamlessly integrating with all internal and client data, AmplifAI’s technology tracks performance and delivers personalized and proactive coaching, recognition, self-learning, and gamification actions. By continuously measuring the effectiveness of these activities, the platform helps organizations improve outcomes and drive sustainable growth.

“We are witnessing tremendous growth across many industries that leverage AmplifAI to empower their frontline teams,” added Sean Minter. “Retail, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and hospitality are just a few examples of sectors where our solutions have made a significant impact. Our technology allows organizations to unleash the full potential of their workforce and elevate employee engagement, ultimately resulting in improved customer satisfaction and business performance, while reducing overall costs.”

AmplifAI’s innovative approach to performance enablement and employee engagement has garnered widespread recognition in the business community, making it a driving force in the AI-driven performance enablement landscape. With the honor of being included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, AmplifAI continues to lead the charge in transforming how enterprises nurture and enhance their frontline teams.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying AI to make teams better. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun – wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. Visit https://www.amplifai.com to learn more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

