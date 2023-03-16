Amplex Internet Selects IP Infusion OcNOS® to Upgrade Network

OcNOS reduces costs and future-proofs Amplex network as it expands services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amplexinternet—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software and solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced today that Amplex Internet, a telecommunications company serving thousands of households in Ohio, has chosen IP Infusion’s OcNOS® Aggregation Router with MPLS to upgrade and future-proof its carrier-class network. Amplex selected IP Infusion, along with partners Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace, for the dramatic disaggregation benefits that open a cost-effective upgrade path to a 100GB core and distribution network.

As a wireless and fiber provider with a multitude of remote sites, Amplex has a complex network topology where equipment costs are a significant factor in its operations. IP Infusion’s open networking architecture broadens its hardware options without sacrificing performance or reliability and reduces costly supply chain disruptions. Network consultancy IP ArchiTechs provided expertise in developing the open networking design template alongside distribution partner EPS Global.

The upgrade makes it feasible for the Amplex network to support numerous modern features, such as SR-MPLS, historically only available from a higher-end routing solution. IP Infusion bridges Amplex’s customer edge and netElastic virtual Broadband Network Gateways while its interoperability with legacy Juniper and Ciena equipment enables a seamless upgrade. Because many sites have multiple links, Amplex enabled TI-LFA Fast Reroute to ensure sub 50-millisecond failover between links to avoid any disruptions to customers in the event of a link failure.

“We were looking for a lower-cost alternative to our current vendor for carrier-class equipment, as well as support for modern carrier network feature sets like SR-MPLS,” said Mark Radabaugh, President of Amplex. “Completing a ‘forklift upgrade’ of the network is a long, expensive, and complex process. IP Infusion, UfiSpace, and Edgecore provide a path to a 100GB core and distribution network.”

“The open network solution we created for Amplex provided the networking features they were looking for at a price point that aligned with their growing business objectives,” said Vincent Schuele, Director of Engineering and Senior Network Architect for IP ArchiTechs. “In many scenarios, our direct experience with IP Infusion, UfiSpace, and Edgecore Networks has demonstrated that open networking is not only a good substitute for many legacy applications, but in some cases is the best alternative with the unique benefits of a disaggregated network deployment.”

“As a successful regional Internet service provider for nearly three decades, Amplex has long demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality Internet service to its customers,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “We are excited to support their evolution to disaggregation, which opens the door to new revenue streams, faster innovation, and lower costs.”

To read the case study, click here.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan, and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

