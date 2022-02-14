Amkor Technology Reports Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record net sales $1.72 billion, up 3% sequentially and 26% year-on-year

Record gross profit $362 million, record operating income $252 million

Gross margin 21.0%, operating income margin 14.6%

Record net income $217 million, record earnings per diluted share $0.88

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Record net sales $6.14 billion, up 22% year-on-year

Record gross profit $1,226 million, record operating income $763 million

Gross margin 20.0%, operating income margin 12.4%

Record net income $643 million, record earnings per diluted share $2.62

Net cash from operations $1,121 million, free cash flow $344 million

“Amkor delivered outstanding financial results in 2021. With continued momentum in the fourth quarter, we achieved record annual revenue of $6.14 billion, growing nearly 22% or $1.1 billion year-over-year. Strong execution, high factory utilization, and disciplined spending drove record EPS of $2.62,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “Our differentiated technology portfolio and deep customer and supplier relationships place us in a very strong market position, and we expect 2022 to be another year of growth.”

Quarterly Financial Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 (1) 2021 2020 (1) Net sales $1,725 $1,681 $1,371 $6,138 $5,051 Gross margin 21.0% 19.3% 20.3% 20.0% 17.8% Operating income $252 $211 $159 $763 $457 Operating income margin 14.6% 12.6% 11.6% 12.4% 9.1% Net income attributable to Amkor $217 $181 $127 $643 $338 Earnings per diluted share $0.88 $0.74 $0.52 $2.62 $1.40 EBITDA (2) $398 $358 $288 $1,331 $960 Annual free cash flow (2) $344 $221 Net debt (2) $59 $322

(1) Q4 and full year 2020 net income includes a $20 million discrete income tax benefit, or $0.08 per diluted share, primarily related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets. (2) EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt are non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At December 31, 2021, total cash and short-term investments was $1.08 billion, and total debt was $1.14 billion.

On November 16, 2021, Amkor’s Board of Directors announced a 25% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share, on the company’s common stock. The increase was effective with the dividend paid on December 28, 2021. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the first quarter 2022 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion

Gross margin of 17.5% to 20.0%

Net income of $115 million to $165 million, or $0.45 to $0.65 per diluted share

Full year 2022 capital expenditures to be around $950 million

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced Products (1) (3) $ 1,273 $ 1,236 $ 972 $ 4,409 $ 3,605 Mainstream Products (2) (3) 452 445 399 1,729 1,446 Total net sales $ 1,725 $ 1,681 $ 1,371 $ 6,138 $ 5,051 Packaging services 86 % 87 % 85 % 86 % 85 % Test services 14 % 13 % 15 % 14 % 15 % Net sales from top ten customers 66 % 64 % 61 % 63 % 65 % End Market Distribution Data: Communications (smart phones, tablets) 42 % 43 % 46 % 41 % 41 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 22 % 22 % 19 % 22 % 24 % Automotive and Industrial (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 20 % 20 % 19 % 21 % 20 % Computing (datacenter, infrastructure, PC/laptops, storage) 16 % 15 % 16 % 16 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 47.4 % 48.3 % 44.6 % 46.1 % 45.5 % Labor 11.4 % 11.5 % 12.9 % 12.3 % 13.4 % Other manufacturing 20.2 % 20.9 % 22.2 % 21.6 % 23.3 % Gross margin 21.0 % 19.3 % 20.3 % 20.0 % 17.8 %

(1) Advanced Products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services. (2) Mainstream Products include wirebond packaging and related test services. (3) Beginning in 2021, we are reporting memory net sales in Advanced Products. Previously, memory net sales were reported in Mainstream Products. Prior year amounts were reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: (in millions) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 217 $ 182 $ 127 $ 646 $ 340 Plus: Interest expense 13 13 15 52 64 Plus: Income tax expense 25 17 13 69 46 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 143 146 133 564 510 EBITDA $ 398 $ 358 $ 288 $ 1,331 $ 960

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to free cash flow, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. We believe free cash flow to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results. Our management uses free cash flow in evaluating our liquidity, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other, non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of liquidity or financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Furthermore, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: (in millions) 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,121 $ 770 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (780 ) (553 ) Plus: Proceeds from sale of and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment 3 4 Free cash flow $ 344 $ 221

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



Selected Operating Data

This press release also includes net debt, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of net debt to U.S. GAAP total debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: (in millions) 2021 2020 Net Debt Data: Total Debt $ 1,138 $ 1,154 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (827 ) (698 ) Less: Short-term Investments (252 ) (134 ) Net Debt $ 59 $ 322

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,724,644 $ 1,371,041 $ 6,138,329 $ 5,050,589 Cost of sales 1,362,276 1,092,540 4,912,775 4,149,775 Gross profit 362,368 278,501 1,225,554 900,814 Selling, general and administrative 72,546 78,219 296,084 302,842 Research and development 37,413 41,103 166,037 140,727 Total operating expenses 109,959 119,322 462,121 443,569 Operating income 252,409 159,179 763,433 457,245 Interest expense 13,175 14,707 51,508 64,168 Other (income) expense, net (2,633 ) 4,828 (3,141 ) 6,395 Total other expense, net 10,542 19,535 48,367 70,563 Income before taxes 241,867 139,644 715,066 386,682 Income tax expense 24,584 12,679 69,459 46,183 Net income 217,283 126,965 645,607 340,499 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (757 ) (291 ) (2,612 ) (2,361 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 216,526 $ 126,674 $ 642,995 $ 338,138 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.52 $ 2.64 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.52 $ 2.62 $ 1.40 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 244,267 242,333 243,878 241,509 Diluted 245,894 243,356 245,704 242,248

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 826,744 $ 698,002 Restricted cash 962 1,007 Short-term investments 251,530 133,769 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,258,767 962,643 Inventories 484,959 297,293 Other current assets 33,601 40,218 Total current assets 2,856,563 2,132,932 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,871,058 2,566,002 Operating lease right of use assets 159,742 147,236 Goodwill 24,516 27,325 Restricted cash 3,815 3,188 Other assets 122,860 145,628 Total assets $ 6,038,554 $ 5,022,311 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 153,008 $ 149,007 Trade accounts payable 828,727 636,434 Capital expenditures payable 210,875 181,339 Short-term operating lease liability 64,233 49,748 Accrued expenses 422,892 299,459 Total current liabilities 1,679,735 1,315,987 Long-term debt 984,988 1,005,339 Pension and severance obligations 120,472 159,610 Long-term operating lease liabilities 83,937 84,420 Other non-current liabilities 196,876 102,996 Total liabilities 3,066,008 2,668,352 Amkor stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 290 289 Additional paid-in capital 1,977,134 1,953,378 Retained earnings 1,163,939 562,502 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,978 27,270 Treasury stock (219,065 ) (217,740 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 2,942,276 2,325,699 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 30,270 28,260 Total equity 2,972,546 2,353,959 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,038,554 $ 5,022,311

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Year Ended



December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 645,607 $ 340,499 Depreciation and amortization 563,582 510,396 Other operating activities and non-cash items 36,460 12,594 Changes in assets and liabilities (124,354 ) (93,456 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,121,295 770,033 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (779,779 ) (553,021 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,157 3,819 Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment 104 — Payments for short-term investments (414,208 ) (535,368 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 87,273 247,081 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 204,679 159,015 Other investing activities (45,105 ) 39,769 Net cash used in investing activities (943,879 ) (638,705 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 312,000 Payments of revolving credit facilities — (332,000 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 15,514 86,769 Payments of short-term debt (19,927 ) (87,353 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 353,587 331,033 Payments of long-term debt (316,635 ) (648,514 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (20,373 ) (9,851 ) Payments of dividends (51,213 ) — Other financing activities 8,945 14,197 Net cash used in financing activities (30,102 ) (333,719 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,990 ) 6,056 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,324 (196,335 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 702,197 898,532 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 831,521 $ 702,197

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements, including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above, include risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:

health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services; dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;

changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;

industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;

fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;

our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test services technologies, which may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;

the absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive and Industrial;

laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers and national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety laws;

laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;

decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;

difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs;

our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;

natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”) and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) made prior to or after the date hereof. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in the Form 10-K and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of the following trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

