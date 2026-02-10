Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Fourth quarter net sales $1.89 billion, up 16% year-on-year

Net income $172 million, earnings per diluted share $0.69

Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Net sales $6.71 billion, up 6% year-on-year

Gross profit $939 million, operating income $467 million

Net income $374 million, earnings per diluted share $1.50

EBITDA $1.16 billion

Net cash from operations $1.10 billion, free cash flow $308 million

“2025 was a pivotal year for Amkor. We delivered strong results with record Advanced packaging and Computing revenue, executed on our strategic initiatives, and strengthened our position in the fastest growing areas of the semiconductor industry,” said Kevin Engel, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We enter 2026 with momentum and are accelerating strategic investments to support the next wave of advanced packaging growth.”

Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $1,888 $1,987 $1,629 $6,708 $6,318 Gross margin 16.7% 14.3% 15.1% 14.0% 14.8% Operating income $185 $159 $134 $467 $438 Operating income margin 9.8% 8.0% 8.3% 7.0% 6.9% Net income attributable to Amkor $172 $127 $106 $374 $354 Earnings per diluted share $0.69 $0.51 $0.43 $1.50 $1.43 EBITDA (1) $369 $340 $302 $1,162 $1,091 Net cash provided by operating activities $1,096 $1,089 Annual free cash flow (1) $308 $359

(1) EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are included below under “Selected Operating Data”.

At December 31, 2025, total cash and short-term investments was $1.99 billion, and total debt was $1.45 billion.

On November 12, 2025, Amkor’s Board of Directors announced a 1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock, from $0.08269 per share to $0.08352 per share. The increased quarterly dividend was effective with dividend paid on December 23, 2025. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the first quarter 2026 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion

Gross margin of 12.5% to 13.5%

Net income of $45 million to $70 million, or $0.18 to $0.28 per diluted share

Full year 2026 capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $1,580 $1,684 $1,357 $5,556 $5,175 Mainstream products (2) 308 303 272 1,152 1,143 Total net sales $1,888 $1,987 $1,629 $6,708 $6,318 Packaging services 89 % 89 % 88 % 89 % 89 % Test services 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 11 % Net sales from top ten customers 72 % 73 % 73 % 72 % 72 % End Market Distribution Data: Communications (smartphones, tablets) 49 % 51 % 44 % 46 % 48 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 19 % 19 % 21 % 20 % 19 % Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 18 % 16 % 17 % 19 % 18 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 14 % 14 % 18 % 15 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 56.5 % 57.5 % 54.8 % 55.2 % 55.1 % Labor 9.5 % 9.2 % 9.9 % 10.4 % 9.9 % Depreciation 8.0 % 7.5 % 8.4 % 8.7 % 8.5 % Other manufacturing 9.3 % 11.5 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.7 % Gross margin 16.7 % 14.3 % 15.1 % 14.0 % 14.8 %

(1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services. (2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: (in millions) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 173 $ 127 $ 106 $ 376 $ 356 Plus: Interest expense 21 21 17 75 65 Plus: Income tax expense 9 28 30 69 75 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 166 164 149 642 595 EBITDA $ 369 $ 340 $ 302 $ 1,162 $ 1,091

In this press release, we refer to free cash flow, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, insurance recovery for and grants for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. We believe free cash flow to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results. Our management uses free cash flow in evaluating our liquidity, our ability to service debt, our ability to fund capital expenditures and our ability to pay dividends and the amount of dividends to be paid. However, free cash flow has certain limitations, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other, non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of liquidity or financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Furthermore, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: (in millions) 2025 2024 Free Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,096 $ 1,089 Less: Payments for property, plant and equipment (905 ) (744 ) Plus: Proceeds from sale of and grants for property, plant and equipment 117 14 Free cash flow $ 308 $ 359

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,888,046 $ 1,629,118 $ 6,707,981 $ 6,317,692 Cost of sales 1,573,417 1,382,408 5,769,382 5,384,480 Gross profit 314,629 246,710 938,599 933,212 Selling, general and administrative 92,930 69,427 304,471 331,806 Research and development 36,731 42,848 166,743 162,951 Total operating expenses 129,661 112,275 471,214 494,757 Operating income 184,968 134,435 467,385 438,455 Interest expense 20,594 17,079 75,444 64,945 Other (income) expense, net (16,845 ) (18,233 ) (52,678 ) (57,506 ) Total other (income) expense, net 3,749 (1,154 ) 22,766 7,439 Income before taxes 181,219 135,589 444,619 431,016 Income tax expense 8,690 29,788 68,503 75,481 Net income 172,529 105,801 376,116 355,535 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (768 ) (152 ) (2,221 ) (1,523 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 171,761 $ 105,649 $ 373,895 $ 354,012 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.43 $ 1.51 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.43 $ 1.50 $ 1.43 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 247,221 246,654 247,082 246,344 Diluted 249,076 247,864 248,454 247,818

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,378,347 $ 1,133,553 Short-term investments 613,038 512,984 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,354,825 1,055,013 Inventories 437,797 310,910 Other current assets 100,754 61,012 Total current assets 3,884,761 3,073,472 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,870,808 3,576,148 Operating lease right of use assets 93,449 109,730 Goodwill 18,003 17,947 Restricted cash 67,776 759 Other assets 201,512 166,272 Total assets $ 8,136,309 $ 6,944,328 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 162,430 $ 236,029 Trade accounts payable 912,766 712,887 Capital expenditures payable 243,543 123,195 Short-term operating lease liability 23,140 26,827 Accrued expenses 370,093 356,337 Total current liabilities 1,711,972 1,455,275 Long-term debt 1,282,816 923,431 Pension and severance obligations 69,218 70,594 Long-term operating lease liabilities 48,549 57,983 Other non-current liabilities 517,467 253,880 Total liabilities 3,630,022 2,761,163 Amkor stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 294 293 Additional paid-in capital 2,054,051 2,031,643 Retained earnings 2,627,038 2,335,132 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,833 7,510 Treasury stock (227,110 ) (225,033 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 4,471,106 4,149,545 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 35,181 33,620 Total equity 4,506,287 4,183,165 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,136,309 $ 6,944,328

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 376,116 $ 355,535 Depreciation and amortization 642,008 594,663 Other operating activities and non-cash items (37,545 ) 25,303 Changes in assets and liabilities 115,027 113,367 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,095,606 1,088,868 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (904,614 ) (743,796 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 110,279 3,981 Proceeds from foreign exchange forward contracts 58,629 47,045 Payments for foreign exchange forward contracts (63,781 ) (88,623 ) Payments for short-term investments (828,392 ) (568,711 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 306,494 65,502 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 429,952 474,097 Other investing activities 6,389 10,181 Net cash used in investing activities (885,044 ) (800,324 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term debt — 5,012 Payments of short-term debt — (9,731 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,096,067 172,651 Payments of long-term debt (809,531 ) (177,214 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (89,942 ) (72,255 ) Payments of dividends (81,946 ) (178,605 ) Other financing activities (15,948 ) (290 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 98,700 (260,432 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,549 (14,417 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 311,811 13,695 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,134,312 1,120,617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,446,123 $ 1,134,312

