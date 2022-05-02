Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales $1.6 billion, up 20% year-on-year

Gross margin 20.4%, operating income margin 13.2%

Net income $171 million, earnings per diluted share $0.69

EBITDA $363 million

“Amkor delivered another strong quarter of financial results, driven by continued demand for our Advanced packaging solutions. Advanced packaging grew 26% year-on-year and drove sales to $1.6 billion and EPS to $0.69, both of which are first quarter records,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer.

Quarterly Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Net sales $1,597 $1,725 $1,326 Gross margin 20.4% 21.0% 20.0% Operating income $210 $252 $144 Operating income margin 13.2% 14.6% 10.9% Net income attributable to Amkor $171 $217 $120 Earnings per diluted share $0.69 $0.88 $0.49 EBITDA (1) $363 $398 $280 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At March 31, 2022, total cash and short-term investments was $1.2 billion, and total debt was $1.2 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on March 21, 2022. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

“Our second quarter guidance reflects the estimated impact from a temporary, government mandated COVID-19 lockdown of our Shanghai operations. We anticipate that our Shanghai factory will return to normal production during the second half of the quarter,” said Rutten.

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the second quarter 2022 (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion

Gross margin of 16.5% to 18.5%

Net income of $90 million to $140 million, or $0.37 to $0.57 per diluted share

Full year 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $950 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 1,157 $ 1,273 $ 921 Mainstream products (2) 440 452 405 Total net sales $ 1,597 $ 1,725 $ 1,326 Packaging services 86 % 86 % 85 % Test services 14 % 14 % 15 % Net sales from top ten customers 64 % 66 % 61 % End Market Data: Communications (smart phones, tablets) 41 % 42 % 40 % Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety) 21 % 20 % 22 % Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables) 19 % 22 % 21 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 19 % 16 % 17 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 46.7 % 47.4 % 43.2 % Labor 11.5 % 11.4 % 13.8 % Other manufacturing 21.4 % 20.2 % 23.0 % Gross margin 20.4 % 21.0 % 20.0 % (1) Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services. (2) Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: (in millions) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 EBITDA Data: Net income $ 171 $ 217 $ 120 Plus: Interest expense 14 13 13 Plus: Income tax expense 30 25 12 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 148 143 135 EBITDA $ 363 $ 398 $ 280

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,596,816 $ 1,326,150 Cost of sales 1,271,486 1,060,616 Gross profit 325,330 265,534 Selling, general and administrative 76,959 76,768 Research and development 38,363 44,318 Total operating expenses 115,322 121,086 Operating income 210,008 144,448 Interest expense 14,148 12,673 Other (income) expense, net (5,096 ) 89 Total other expense, net 9,052 12,762 Income before taxes 200,956 131,686 Income tax expense 29,728 11,667 Net income 171,228 120,019 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (565 ) (210 ) Net income attributable to Amkor $ 170,663 $ 119,809 Net income attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.49 Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 244,403 243,267 Diluted 246,000 245,129

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 854,802 $ 826,744 Restricted cash 637 962 Short-term investments 307,016 251,530 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,201,007 1,258,767 Inventories 516,437 484,959 Other current assets 59,656 33,601 Total current assets 2,939,555 2,856,563 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,938,742 2,871,058 Operating lease right of use assets 180,883 159,742 Goodwill 23,182 24,516 Restricted cash 3,692 3,815 Other assets 139,733 122,860 Total assets $ 6,225,787 $ 6,038,554 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 156,692 $ 153,008 Trade accounts payable 753,279 828,727 Capital expenditures payable 267,598 210,875 Short-term operating lease liability 71,229 64,233 Accrued expenses 374,319 422,892 Total current liabilities 1,623,117 1,679,735 Long-term debt 1,087,408 984,988 Pension and severance obligations 116,138 120,472 Long-term operating lease liabilities 86,300 83,937 Other non-current liabilities 186,002 196,876 Total liabilities 3,098,965 3,066,008 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 291 290 Additional paid-in capital 1,982,113 1,977,134 Retained earnings 1,322,370 1,163,939 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,496 19,978 Treasury stock (219,147 ) (219,065 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 3,096,123 2,942,276 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 30,699 30,270 Total equity 3,126,822 2,972,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,225,787 $ 6,038,554

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 171,228 $ 120,019 Depreciation and amortization 148,192 135,390 Other operating activities and non-cash items 11,061 2,370 Changes in assets and liabilities (164,303 ) (80,991 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,178 176,788 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (158,154 ) (110,351 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 416 547 Payments for short-term investments (125,693 ) (92,879 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 4,246 19,838 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 66,694 43,790 Other investing activities (27,518 ) (25,317 ) Net cash used in investing activities (240,009 ) (164,372 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term debt 18,112 3,679 Payments of short-term debt (3,790 ) (7,803 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 150,000 50,000 Payments of long-term debt (35,973 ) (79,684 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (7,538 ) (3,216 ) Payments of dividends (12,228 ) (19,457 ) Other financing activities 653 7,037 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 109,236 (49,444 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,795 ) (10,397 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,610 (47,425 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 831,521 702,197 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 859,131 $ 654,772

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services; dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;

industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as supply constraints, production delays, fluctuations in commodity prices and wage inflation;

our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;

fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as Communications and Automotive and Industrial;

fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;

changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;

decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

the absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;

the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test services technologies, which may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or other governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers and national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety laws;

laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;

any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;

our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;

natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in the Form 10-K and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of the following trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

