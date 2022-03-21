Amir Salek Joins Cerberus as Senior Managing Director

Former Google Executive to Lead Early-Stage and Growth Technology Investments

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Cerberus”) today announced that Amir Salek, Ph.D., has joined as a Senior Managing Director of Cerberus and Partner of Tracker Ventures, Cerberus’ newly formed, stage-agnostic venture capital platform that will focus on investments in deep technology companies and pioneering advancements.

The addition of Dr. Salek further enhances Cerberus’ ability to integrate technology expertise across its investment and operating model. As a leader of Tracker Ventures, he will pursue strategic investments in areas including semiconductors, edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G stack and ecosystem, autonomy, aerospace, next-gen compute platforms, cybersecurity, and Web 3.0.

“Technology impacts everything we do,” said Stephen Feinberg, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Cerberus. “ We are thrilled to welcome Amir to our team as we seek compelling opportunities in next-generation technologies and other transformative investments. By bringing together capital, technology experts, and operational resources, we can help companies achieve their potential and maximize their impact on the future.”

Dr. Salek commented: “ Cerberus is a world-class investment and operating platform. In addition to investing resources to fund development, Cerberus provides entrepreneurs with critical support to help transform their ideas, concepts, and technologies into proven, sustainable businesses. I’m excited to work with the global team at Cerberus and to establish Tracker Ventures as a leading investor in pioneering technologies and innovations.”

Previously, Dr. Salek was the head of Silicon for Google Technical Infrastructure and Google Cloud. He started and led multiple lines of products that today are part of the de facto infrastructure behind Google services. Over the past two decades, Dr. Salek has led development of products for a wide range of markets such as machine learning, networking, graphics, video, and mobile processors. Prior to joining Google, Dr. Salek was a Senior Director of Engineering at Nvidia, where he was the Founder and head of Nvidia’s System-on-a-Chip Design organization. Dr. Salek is a graduate of the University of Southern California with a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering and Computer Science.

