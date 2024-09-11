Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. Appoints Alain Briancon as Vice President of Engineering

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alain Briancon as Vice President of Engineering. With more than thirty years of experience as an entrepreneur, inventor, and data industry executive, Alain will streamline Amida’s product development and further elevate our standard of excellent service delivery.





As VP of Engineering, Alain will oversee every step in Amida’s engineering process, from product conception to prototype to final deployment. He will ensure that Amida’s advanced data and AI platforms remain at the vanguard of innovation and performance.

Alain graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a PhD in Electrical Engineering. He holds eighty-eight U.S. patents, twenty-seven of which pertain to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science. He has designed cutting-edge big-data systems, AI solutions, and enterprise software.

“We are excited to welcome Alain to the Amida family,” said Peter L. Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of Amida. “His extensive experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we work to enhance our technical capabilities and drive growth at Amida. With Alain at the helm of our engineering team, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service.”

Dr. Briancon said, “Amida’s mission to transform data from inception to impact struck a chord with me. The Amida team is truly making a difference in data management.”

About Amida:

Amida is a software and technology services company that solves the most complex challenges in data interoperability, data exchange, data governance, and data security.

Amida creates solutions that enable the reliable exchange of sensitive information, and we manage those solutions from conception through deployment. The company designs, develops, and implements secure data management solutions for clients in the federal, state, non-profit, and commercial sectors.

