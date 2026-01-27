Amida Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification for Cybersecurity and Information Protection

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. (Amida), a software services company that solves the most complex challenges in data interoperability, data exchange, data governance, and data security, today announced its Microsoft Azure GCC Environment and Virginia-based Data Center have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection. This certification confirms that Amida maintains strong controls to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement relies on independent third-party tests, centralized quality assurance, and a certification that utilizes HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure Amida aligns with the latest threat intelligence and modern standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Mukundan Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer at Amida. “Our HITRUST Certification reinforces our steadfast resolve to protect information and maintain the trust of our clients.”

“This milestone demonstrates Amida’s commitment to manage information risk and protect sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “The achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”

About Amida

Amida Technology Solutions, Inc. delivers advanced data-engineering, AI/ML, and cybersecurity solutions that transform complex data into trusted, actionable insight. The company’s platforms power systems for clients in healthcare, defense, and critical infrastructure.

www.amida.com

Media Contact

Peter L. Levin

202-735-1798

marketing@amida.com