AMFG Receives $8.5 Million in Funding Led by Intel Capital to Drive the Future of Fully Autonomous Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMFG Corp., a rapidly growing Manufacturing Execution System (MES) & workflow automation software for 3D printing, has secured $8.5M in funding led by Intel Capital to further catapult their spot in the new age of industrial transformation. As part of the most recent fundraise, Intel Capital investor Jennifer Ard is joining AMFG’s board of directors. With this new funding, AMFG will continue to help companies scale their additive manufacturing processes, further solidifying AMFG’s position at the forefront of the autonomous manufacturing revolution.

“Additive manufacturing is at an inflection point, shifting from rapid prototyping to large-scale part production and penetrating nearly every major manufacturing-centric industry including automotive, industrial & consumer goods, healthcare, as well as aerospace and defense,” said Jennifer Ard, Managing Director and Head of Investment Operations at Intel Capital. “AMFG has become the go-to solution to help companies unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing to keep up with increasing demand. We’re excited to be part of Keyvan Karimi and his team’s journey.”

Automation software’s increasing impact over the past few decades, from cutting costs to accelerating production rates, has proven game-changing. In particular, 3D printing technologies are rapidly permeating the manufacturing scene.

Effective scaling of autonomous operations requires cutting-edge software systems like AMFG through which to manage and optimize performance. As the industry’s leading provider of end-to-end workflow automation software, AMFG helps companies across industries scale their autonomous 3D printing processes.

Fortune 500 company HP Inc. is partnering with AMFG to improve workflow in its 3D printing business. “Efficient connectivity and easy access to systems data is key to accelerating the journey towards digital AM production. We’re excited to partner with AMFG to help our customers bring more control, automation and visibility into their AM operations,” said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, and HP Personalization & Industrial Business.

“AMFG was the solution that best fit our requirements to manage all our streams for Additive Manufacturing,” said Arnaud Cosson, Digital Workflow Engineer at Decathlon, a multinational sports retailer brand with over 2000 stores worldwide. “Connectivity and openness of the platform let us imagine very powerful integrations with our ecosystem.”

“Considering our 3D printing volumes of thousands of parts per year, investing in an additive MES has been a natural step for us,” explains Matthew Forrester, Additive Technical Manager at L’Oréal, the world’s leading cosmetics brand. “We chose AMFG for its vast functionality and the ability to customize it to our needs.”

This financing round comes on the heels of a year of accomplishments for AMFG. These include expanding into the U.S by establishing a global headquarters in Austin, Texas, which places the company in direct contact with the region’s dramatically shifting manufacturing scene, and making strategic hires to the growing AMFG team. With this funding, AMFG will advance its vision to pioneer a path into the future of autonomous manufacturing.

“AMFG’s solution is accelerating the industry-wide movement towards autonomous manufacturing, scaling operations for hundreds of companies worldwide. Through Intel Capital’s invaluable network and expertise, we will transform supply chains and product life cycles, propelling the autonomous revolution towards its gleaming future,” said Keyvan Karimi, founder and CEO of AMFG.

About AMFG

AMFG is a leading provider of MES software for additive manufacturing. The platform empowers companies to streamline and manage their entire additive manufacturing workflows, integrating machine learning technology to deliver streamlined, automated processes.

Contacts

Press

Keyvan Karimi



press@amfg.ai