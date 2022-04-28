AmerisourceBergen Launches Home Infusion Solution for Health Systems Nationwide

AB’s offering works to optimize a health system’s site-of-care strategy and home infusion service line performance

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmerisourceBergen (AB), a global healthcare company, today announces a program designed to help hospitals and health systems launch or optimize home infusion service lines. As site-of-care strategies grow in importance, health systems with strong outpatient infusion center performance are increasingly leveraging home infusion to prevent potential care gaps, particularly as therapeutic advancements continue to broaden the range of treatments available for the home. Each phase of AB’s solution is designed to help health systems deploy and operate a clinically-focused, sustainable home infusion program for patients that choose to receive care within a health system network. While the infusions will be handled by the health systems’ clinical teams directly, AB’s solution serves to strengthen program strategy, business operations, logistics and more. AB has been a leader in specialty pharmaceutical services and distribution for more than 20 years, and health systems can now leverage this expertise as they look to create or refine a home infusion program for their patients. More information on AB’s solution can be found here: www.amerisourcebergen.com/provider-solutions/home-infusion.

“Home-based care has been a fast-growing healthcare sector for many years and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the trend. Market forces are driving health systems’ interest in offering infusions in patients’ homes at an unprecedented rate, but these programs are complex to manage and require the right partners to make them successful,” said Matt Wolf, Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions at AmerisourceBergen. “AmerisourceBergen’s home infusion solution accounts for every step in the process and is designed to respond to consumer demand and increasing site of care complexities. We are excited to offer this program to help our health system customers retain prescriptions and offer stronger coordination for patients that have opted to receive care in their networks.”

The core components of AB’s solution are as follows:

Clinical expertise and pharmacy design – In-depth consultation and support with model design or optimization planning for operational excellence; the program will also provide support around clinical protocols, quality programs and accreditation

In-depth consultation and support with model design or optimization planning for operational excellence; the program will also provide support around clinical protocols, quality programs and accreditation Drug sourcing and logistics – Support with contracting for home infusion products

Support with contracting for home infusion products Payer strategy and prescription capture – Payer contracting support and prescription analytics through the Accelerate Specialty Network

Payer contracting support and prescription analytics through the Accelerate Specialty Network Patient access and workflow – Home infusion-specific software that integrates with a health system’s existing electronic medical record

Home infusion-specific software that integrates with a health system’s existing electronic medical record Revenue cycle management – Support to mitigate revenue risk throughout the referral, intake, billing and collection process

“As a leader with decades of experience in the specialty care space, AmerisourceBergen has a long-term commitment to innovating and bringing our health systems customers value-driving services and solutions. With rising demand from patients for healthcare delivery in the home, we launched our end-to-end home infusion solution with the goals of maintaining continuity of care and enabling health systems to optimize healthcare costs,” added Matthew Glucksmann, Senior Vice President, Health Systems and Specialty Services at AmerisourceBergen.

“Perceived barriers to entry or prior negative experiences can often deter health systems from investing in home infusion programs, but AmerisourceBergen’s deep understanding of market dynamics, proven solutions, and leading expertise in specialty position us to address all areas needed for program success,” said Dan Teich, Vice President, Client Strategies at AmerisourceBergen. “We help our customers mitigate risk by ensuring that there is ample opportunity to warrant the investment, and that the program itself has all the components needed for successful and sustainable long-term performance.”

As a member of the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) and their Future of Infusion Advisory Council, AB is committed to leadership and advocacy on behalf of home infusion providers across the United States.

