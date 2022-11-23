America’s Frontier Fund Receives Up to $100 Million Commitment from New Mexico State Investment Council into Frontier Fund I; Plans to Build Albuquerque-based Frontier Tech Venture Studio Called Roadrunner Studios

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today that the New Mexico State Investment Council (NMSIC) has committed up to $100 million into Frontier Fund I, L.P. (Frontier Fund I). As part of the commitment, AFF plans to build a first-of-its-kind frontier technology venture studio, called “Roadrunner Studios,” in Albuquerque focused on commercializing cutting-edge R&D coming out of New Mexico’s national labs and universities.

AFF is excited to partner with the State of New Mexico on this initiative due to the state’s powerful assets for Frontier Tech research and development, including a high concentration of R&D talent per capita, world-class R&D and patents, multiple world leading national labs, specialized expertise in cyber and energy, and incredible support from state and local governments for commercialization.

“ Our mission is to build new companies and technologies based on fundamental breakthroughs in science,” said Gilman Louie, AFF CEO and Co-Founder. “ These innovations will transform sectors like energy, healthcare, communications, and manufacturing, and will change the New Mexican, American, and global economy.”

Frontier Fund I is AFF’s flagship venture fund that pursues outsized returns for Limited Partners by investing in Frontier Technologies vital to the long-term economic competitiveness and national security of the United States. These technologies include microelectronics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum sciences, 5G/6G communications, new energy systems, and synthetic biology.

“ We believe that the next decade could see more breakthrough innovation than the previous five combined,” added Jordan Blashek, AFF President and Co-Founder. “ Leveraging our dynamic expertise in science, technology, and investing, Frontier Fund I will bet on American innovators across the nation with bold visions to build and scale the frontier technologies that will shape the future.”

AFF also announced its plans to launch a national network of frontier technology venture studios across the United States. The studios will be built in regions of the American heartland that have the building blocks for innovation but remain largely untapped as venture ecosystems. With the support of the New Mexico State Investment Council, AFF is proud to announce Albuquerque, NM will be the site of the first venture studio and the headquarters of the national network.

Through Roadrunner Studios, AFF envisions strengthening New Mexico’s research and venture creation capabilities, transforming the state into a global leader for Frontier Technology innovation, and bringing new jobs and economic dynamism to the state.

“ Our goal is to make our national venture studio network a world-leading venture creation engine,” said Dr. Norman Winarsky, AFF General Partner. “ With our regional strategy, the national venture studio network will have the resources needed to achieve overwhelming success: top technology leaders and entrepreneurs, outstanding venture capital investors, a national base of advisors and mentors, and a support structure of legal, financial, and technical partners.”

About Frontier Fund I



Frontier Fund I is AFF’s flagship venture fund. It pursues outsized returns for Limited Partners by investing in Frontier Technologies that are vital to the long-term economic competitiveness and national security of the United States. These technologies include microelectronics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum sciences, 5G/6G communications, new energy systems, and synthetic biology. Frontier Fund I combines successful investors with a deep bench of expertise – ranging from scientists, technologists, founders, and policy experts – to invest in visionary companies. Together, the team has decades of experience in all stages of venture capital, has launched or led highly strategic platforms, and has access to a powerful network of relationships.

About AFF’s Roadrunner Studios



AFF’s Roadrunner Studios is a national network of ventures studios. It represents a novel approach to unlocking the entire US entrepreneurial innovation system. Many efforts to create regional technology hubs have struggled to bring together all facets of a tech ecosystem, including access to capital, facilities, R&D, government incentives, and human talent. AFF aims to reinvent this model by combining local assets with national-level resources, and by matching regions with other complementary regions while developing targeted programs to bolster each area’s strengths. Roadrunner Studios will be focused on lowering the startup costs and accelerating the commercialization of Frontier Technologies.

About America’s Frontier Fund



America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) is the first investment platform committed to ensuring the United States remains the best place in the world for Frontier Technology innovation and investment returns. Since its creation in 2021, AFF has assembled a world-class board of directors and a unique team of investors, scientists, technologists, and policy experts dedicated to this mission. AFF invests domestically, across all stages, through Frontier Fund I; incubates companies through its national network of innovation hubs, Roadrunner Studios; and supports U.S. allies and partners with the development of critical and emerging technologies through its leadership of the Quad Investors Network.

